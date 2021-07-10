MG Installs A 50 kW Superfast EV Charging Station In Pune

Fortum Charge & Drive India is one of the leading EV charging service providers in India. MG Motor India had partnered with Fortum in 2019 to set up its charging infrastructure. A total of 11 DC chargers have been set up across India since the partnership began. The existing network has charges installed in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Pune. MG has now installed one more charging station in Pune at their dealership in Wakad. Mrs. Usha (Mai) Manohar Dhore, Pimpri – Chinchwad Mayor and Mr. Ajay Aautade, Asst. RTO Officer Pimpri – Chinchwad, attended the inauguration ceremony held at MG Dealership.

More Details

The new charging station will be accessible to anyone who has an EV that supports CCS2 i.e. Combined Charging System. Users will need to register on Fortum’s mobile app. Any electric vehicle like the MG ZS EV can be charged from 0% to 80% in 50 minutes using the new 50 kW fast charger.

Official Statement

Speaking on the partnership, Mr Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Our collaboration with Fortum reiterates our commitment towards enabling the infrastructure for environment-friendly mobility solutions in the country. The ZS EV’s availability in more cities in a phase-wise manner is a step closer to achieving sustainability goals. After launching the ZS EV in 6 more cities in 2021, the MG ZS EV is now available across 37 Indian cities.”

Commenting on this inauguration, Mr Awadhesh Kumar Jha – Vice President, Fortum Charge & Drive India, said, “We are happy to extend our partnership with one of the leading automotive companies to further bolster the super-fast charging network in the country. With this charger on Fortum Charge & Drive network, an EV user can travel between Mumbai and Pune without any range anxiety as both the cities have Fortum chargers.”

Location

MG ZS EV customers in Pune or Pimpri Chinchwad and owners of other compatible electric cars can visit the below address to get their vehicle charged. The location is also ideal for people travelling on the Mumba-Bangalore Highway and can be used as a halt for a quick top-up.

B U Bhandari Auto Pvt LtdSurvey No. 142, Mumbai Banglore Highway Wakad, Pune – 411057.