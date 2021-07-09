Bajaj Chetak Arrives In The City Of Oranges – Nagpur

Bajaj launched their electric scooter Chetak last year and the number of bookings was so high that Bajaj had to close bookings for the e-scooter. Chetak is a well-known classic and when its electric variant came people immediately wanted to have one in their garage. However, the Chetak is not on sale in every city yet. The e-scooter is currently available in Pune, Mangalore, Bangalore, Mysore, Aurangabad and the latest city to add to this list is Nagpur.

More details

Bajaj announced this good news via their social media handle. The homegrown automaker posted that the bookings are open for the new Chetak. Consumers can go to the official website of Chetak and book the future! The new batch of Bajaj Chetak electric scooters have been sold out in less than 48 hours forcing Bajaj to close bookings once again. The orders were on a first come first serve basis and the company will review the situation before opening the next round of bookings.

Pricing

Bajaj Chetak is available in two variants- Urbane and Premium. The launch price of both the models was ₹1.0 lakhs and ₹1.15 lakhs respectively. Due to an increase in the input cost, companies had to increase their prices. Bajaj did the same and hiked the prices by ₹27,000. In April there was another price hike for Urbane variant of ₹27,620 and for Premium it was hiked by ₹24,620. Currently, the Urban variant is priced at ₹1,42,620 and the Premium is ₹1,44,620. All prices are ex-showroom.

Specs

The Chetak is equipped with a 4080 W BLDC motor which is capable to churn out 16 Nm of peak torque. The 48 V, 60.3 Ah lithium-ion battery takes about 5 hours to be fully charged. Additionally, the battery comes in with a 3 year/50,000 km warranty. The estimated range is about 85-95 km on a single charge.

The Bajaj Chetak is a premium electric scooter and it rivals the TVS iQube, Ather 450x and upcoming Ola Electric Scooter. With the increase in demand, Bajaj further plans to open a new production factory in Pune, which will take over 2 years to be operational.