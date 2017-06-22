Home News Audi India’s Aditya Patel Aims To Get Back On Top Step Again At Suzuka This Weekend
Audi India’s Aditya Patel Aims To Get Back On Top Step Again At Suzuka This Weekend

By Aditya NadkarniJune 22, 2017

Audi India racing talent, Aditya Patel heads to Japan for round 3 of the Blancpain GT Series Asia this weekend. The race in Suzuka will feature a 25 car grid once again. Patel, who shares driving duties with Malaysian Mitch Gilbert in their Audi R8 LMS, aims to get back on the top step.

Audi India Aditya Patel Blancpain GT Series Asia (2)

After a disappointing weekend in Thailand, the OD Racing duo dropped from the lead of the standings to 3rd overall and 2nd in the Silver cup after a gearbox failure forced them to retire from the first race. Patel, who is backed by Audi India and Jubilant Motorworks feels that, Suzuka, a high speed circuit will be their best chance to fight back before they head to Fuji in August.

Audi India Aditya Patel Blancpain GT Series Asia (3)

Speaking on the occasion, Aditya Patel said “I’m really looking forward to getting back into the Audi this weekend at Suzuka. Of course I’ve heard so much about this circuit and its history which is why I’m especially looking forward to racing here. Winning this weekend is definitely a possibility!

