Audi India Opens Ninth Outlet Of Its Pre-Owned Car Business

Audi, the German luxury carmaker is increasing its presence in the Indian market. Audi has opened a pre-owned showroom Audi Approved: plus, in Bhubaneshwar. This new pre-owned showroom is spread over an area of 4,500 sq. ft. this state-of-the-art showroom will cater to the increasing demand for high-quality pre-owned luxury cars in Bhubaneshwar and the nearby areas.

Also, Audi recently opened a new state-of-the-art showroom in Delhi West which features the entire Audi range e-Tron and other top models of the line Audi. This showroom will cater to people in Delhi and regions around Delhi

More about the pre-owned showroom

This pre-owned showroom will have 300+ multi-point checks where the vehicles undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior, and electrical inspections, as well as a full road test before handing over to the new customer so that the stress of owning a pre-owned luxury car is relieved. The Audi Approved: plus program offers a benefit of a two-year unlimited kilometers warranty, 24×7 Audi Roadside Assistance, complete service history of the car. The program also offers benefits of easy financing and insurance as well, so that dream of owning an Audi car would be achieved.

Official statement

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said,” Bhubaneshwar is witnessing a growing demand for pre-owned luxury cars. To tap this demand and expand our pre-owned luxury car business network, we have launched a facility for pre-owned cars in Bhubaneshwar. This facility will offer a wide range of pre-owned Audi cars that come with complete peace of mind for customers. Audi India offers the industry’s best 2 years unlimited kilometers warranty on its certified pre-owned cars. With this showroom, we are set to bring the Audi experience to newer regions.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Devjyoti Patnaik, Dealer Principal, Audi Bhubaneswar said,” Our association with the Audi brand has been long and fruitful. We are happy to take this forward with the opening of a pre-owned car facility in Bhubaneshwar and are looking forward to catering to customers in this region.”

This new Pre-owned Audi-Approved: Plus showroom will be located at Utkal Signature, NH-5, Pahal, CTC-BBSR Road Bhubaneshwar Odisha, 752 101.