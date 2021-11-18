Suzuki Avenis 125 Launched At INR 86,700; Suzuki’s Answer To The nTorq?

While we expected Suzuki to launch the electric Burgman in India today, the Japanese bikemaker made it evident that it is going to launch a sporty 125cc scooter instead of the electrified Burgman. Today, Suzuki India has launched the Avenis 125cc gearless scooter at a starting price of INR 86,700 ex-showroom. Apart from the standard variant, Suzuki has also launched a Race Edition of the same at INR 87,000 that comes draped in a Metallic Triton Blue shade.

Looks

Suzuki India definitely has the TVS nTorq 125 in its crosshair as the Avenis has very sporty design philosophy. Avenis has a sharply styled front end that is highlighted by a neatly integrated LED headlamp.

It also gets a small tinted visor up front. The rear end too, is very different from our standard gearless scooters that trod our streets. It gets a LED taillamp setup while the stubby exhaust will definitely catch your eye because of its humongous proportions.

Specs and features

The Avenis is powered by the same 125cc SEP engine that puts down 8.58HP @ 6,750 rpm and 10NM @ 5,500 rpm. We have already witnessed this engine powering the affairs in other Suzuki scooters like the Access 125 and the Burgman Street. It remains to be seen whether Suzuki has tinkered around with the engine character or does it retain the same engine tune.

To make the overall package more competitive, Suzuki has included a Bluetooth enabled digital instrument cluster in the mix. Riders can connect their smartphones with the instrument cluster with the use of Suzuki’s Ride Connect app. The digital instrument cluster is loaded with a long list of readouts like missed call alerts, caller ID, SMS alert, whatsapp alert, speed exceeding alert, turn on turn navigation and more!

Other notable features include an external fuel filler cap, engine kill switch, side stand lock and a USB charger to charge your devices on the go.

Colours and availability

Suzuki Motorcycle India will start the retail of Suzuki Avenis after mid-December. The new scooter will be available in five colours including the Metallic Triton Blue colour introduced as the Race Edition across India. This Race Edition variant will be equipped with Suzuki racing graphics.