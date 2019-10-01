Audi India Introduces A Host Of New-Age Solutions To Enhance Customer Experience

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, recently introduced a bunch of Intelligent Networking and Technology Solutions for its Indian customers and dealer partners across the country. The brand also unveiled and introduced a host of tech-driven new-age solutions under its Digitalization strategy that it announced a couple of months ago. The main goal of Audi India is to provide the customers with an all-digital experience right from their first contact with the Audi brand and continue it throughout their journey as an Audi family member. The digitalization initiatives include various new technological and digital connections like:

Connected Car technology (myAudi Connect App)

Live location and trip planning feature provide a way to the customer to know where he has been, where he is and how he went to a particular location.

Boundary settings and curfews setting features help the customer in marking safe zones for the family and car.

Vehicle Health feature enables customers to know and keep track of their Audi’s health at all times through Audi’s vehicle health feature.

Infotainment on the go gives access to a variety of options like music, podcast, news and listening to a good storybook.

Point of Interest feature gives real-time information while driving on local tourism spots, Audi workshops, fuel, food, weather, hotels that may be of interest to the customer. The customers can bookmark them for easy access and later use.

Tow Alert helps the customers in getting an alert immediately if the car is being towed. The app also informs customers on where exactly has the car been towed to.

The Disturbance Alert feature alerts customers on any kind of disturbance when the car is not in use.

There is also a Notification of Alerts feature that keeps track of all the notifications related to the car so that customer can review it any time.

The Walk to My Car feature helps customers track where the car is parked.

SOS and Road Side Assistance feature is one the most important features that allow customers to save up to 5 numbers to whom SOS messages can be sent just by a click on the app. The SOS alerts are immediately sent to the saved numbers when used. Meanwhile, Road Side Assistance facilitates calling Road Side Assistance in the unlikely case of the car not moving.

The Service booking feature allows customers to book services according to their desired date, preferred dealer and also details of the servicing and any special services required.

The Service History feature of the app gives access to entire service history and an option for customers to get a comprehensive report of service undertaken in the car.

Making custom boundaries for Geo-fence settings and setting Route deviation alerts helps customers in getting an instant notification if one deviates from its pre-defined path while driving.

Driver behaviour score helps customers in getting an idea of their driving pattern and make improvements.

The Virtual storage of documentation feature helps in keeping all car-related documents digitally at a safe, secure place.

Audi Digital Retail

The Audi VR experience is the brand’s first fully functional Virtual Reality application for customer consultation at Audi dealerships as well as the location of customer’s choice. With the VR solution, customers can get an extremely realistic experience of their individually configured car, down to the last detail. The customer can not only see the car from outside but can sit inside and also use the various controls. On the other hand, Audi’s Augmented Reality technology helps customers look at the images of the car in actual size as well as a miniature size. They can choose and see the car in various colours of their choice, customize the car’s interiors as per their tastes and ultimately configure their car of choice using the configurator. This is then downloaded as a screenshot and sent to the dealer team for completing the sales process.

The Audi Shop

Audi has brought together the benefits of the real and the digital world and fully integrated them to create a perfect brand experience for a particular customer. At the Audi Shop, a customer can place an online order and get their favourite Audi Merchandise delivered across India. Apart from that, Audi has added a host of merchandise options including clothes, watches, bags, wallets, cases and gifts including scale model cars which are a huge rage amongst car enthusiasts.

Also Read: Audi Q7 Black Edition Launched, Prices Start From INR 82.15 Lakh

Commenting on Audi’s digitalization initiatives Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India said, “Digital customer-centric initiatives are a key focus area for Audi in India. As a brand, we want to enhance customer experience through all stages of interaction with the brand, across all touchpoints. We are the first luxury car maker in India to announce Intelligent, Engaging and Technology Solutions across the customers’ journey. In today’s digitally connected world, we want our customers to experience every detail of the car in miniature or actual size in the comfort of their home or office environment; this is possible through virtual and augmented reality. Through these tech-driven, new-age solutions a customer can experience what the brand truly stands for – ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’.”