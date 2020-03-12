Home News Harrier vs New Creta Vs Seltos vs Hector: Diesel-Powered SUVs’ Specs, Features And Prices Compared

The Auto Expo 2020 had its fair share of unveils. One such product which was deeply awaited was the all-new, second-generation of the Hyundai Creta. With the launch of the new Creta, the competition in the mid-size SUV category will intensify further, after the Seltos, Harrier and Hector were introduced in the previous year. The reasons which makes this segment a hot cake are the design of an SUV, the space on offer, plenty of features and the competitive price points at which they sell. So how do these models compare against each other spec to spec. In this article we’ll compare the diesel variants since the Harrier is yet to be offered with a petrol engine. Engine The Creta comes with a 4 cylinder 1.5 litre turbo diesel engine which is the same as that of the Seltos. This powertrain churns out a maximum of 115 hp of power and 250 NM of torque at around 4000 rpm which is exactly similar to the Seltos. The Harrier comes with a larger 2.0 litre turbo engine churning out a maximum of 170 hp of power and 350 NM of torque, similar to its MG counterpart. However, the popular MG is yet to offer an automatic gearbox for its diesel engine. All the SUVs now offer BS6-compliant diesel engines. Creta Seltos Harrier Hector displacement(cc) 1493 1493 1956 1956 engine type 4 cyl turbo 4 cyl turbo 4 cyl turbo 4 cyl turbo power 115 hp 115 hp 170 hp 170 hp torque 250 nm 250 nm 350 nm 350 nm gearbox 6 speed MT/AT 6 speed MT/AT 6 speed MT/AT 6 speed MT Dimensions In terms of dimensions as well, the Hyundai and the Seltos are like twins, compared to the larger SUVs from Tata and MG. The Hector is the longest in the segment at 4655 mm and therefore has the largest wheelbase of 2750 mm which is just 9 mm longer than the Hector but a 140 mm larger than both the Creta and the Seltos. In terms of height as well, the Hector stands truly tall above the rest at 1760 mm. The harrier is comfortably the widest of the four at 1890 mm. Creta Seltos Harrier Hector length(mm) 4300 4315 4598 4655 width(mm) 1790 1800 1894 1835 height(mm) 1622 1620 1706 1760 wheelbase(mm) 2610 2610 2741 2750 ground clearance(mm) 190 190 205 192

Features

Auto manufacturers are racing against each other to make their products feature loaded and user friendly. With the advancement of technologies, makers are going all out to attract the buyers. An extensive features list has always been the USP for Hyundais and in this segment, with the all new Creta, it has just raised the bar a couple notches higher. The latest generation comes with a bag full of new features like the new 7.0 inch digital instrument cluster and the much awaited panoramic sunroof which is becoming a big hit in the Indian market. The conventional hand brake makes way for the newer, upgraded electronic parking brake.

However, the Kia Seltos is no slouch in this field either. In fact, there are some features that are available on some versions of the Seltos that will not be offered on the Creta at all – such as a head-up display, front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and a blind spot monitor. Both these cars get a 10.25 inch infotainment system with features like Android Auto and Apple Carplay being common. The Harrier does get an 8.8 inch floating infotainment touchscreen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto but misses out connected car tech as its rivals.

However the sound quality of the Harrier could arguably be the best with 9 speakers and an amplifier from JBL. But it is Hector which scores above all the rest in terms of features. It provides a class leading 15-inch infotainment touchscreen with all the features stated above plus the connected car tech with MG smart drive information which shows all your details including the diagnostics of the car on your mobile. One can even start the engine or cool the car by turning on the AC without even getting into the car. Adding on to the list of features it gets a 360 degree parking camera and a tyre pressure monitor as well. In terms of safety, all the cars provide 6 airbags, ABS with EBD as standard. Also common to the line of features are auto dimming ORVMs, hill hold and hill descent control.