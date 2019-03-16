Yamaha MT-15 and Some Different After-Market Exhausts

On sale in international markets like that of Indonesia and Thailand for quite some time now and has finally made its way to our market. Many owners would want to change their stock exhaust but with so many options out there to choose from, picking the right exhaust system for yourself could prove to be a huge task. This small video, which compiles the sound effects of various exhaust systems from different brands could help you make a choice. So before you decide to take your stock exhaust out, take your earphones and do listen to these beautiful exhaust notes from various exhaust systems made by big names like Akrapovic, SC Project and some more.

With an aftermarket exhaust system in place, you not only make your motorcycle sound better but also improve its performance. Most aftermarket exhaust systems have a free-flowing design, which helps the engine breathe better thus improving the performance of your bike. Moreover, an aftermarket exhaust also, most of the times, weighs much less than your stock exhaust system, making your motorcycle a bit lighter than before. So more power and less weight, that is what you can call a win-win situation.

Powered by the same engine as the YZF-R15 sports bike, the MT-15 happens to be a naked, street bike version of this very sports bike. The 155.1 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled motor is good for 19.3 bhp and 14.7 Nm of torque. Resting in a delta frame, the engine sends power to the rear wheels via a 6-speed transmission which comes with an assist & slipper clutch setup. Also available as standard in this motorcycle is a single channel ABS system which prevents the front wheel from locking up in panic situations. With a wheelbase of 1,335 mm this bike would be easy to flick around in traffic-filled city streets and a ground clearance of 155 mm will ensure you do not scrape the bottom of the car on bad roads. This bike is now on sale with an ex-showroom price of INR 1.36 Lakh. To know more about the bike, do watch our in-depth review linked below.