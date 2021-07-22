Audi e-Tron vs Jaguar I-Pace vs Mercedes EQC: Specs, Prices And Features Compared

Audi India has finally launched its first electric car in India which is the e-Tron. This is one of the exciting launches in the country as of now. With the entry of a new EV in the Luxury segment, it calls for a comparison with its adversaries. Existing players in this segment are Mercedes EQC and Jaguar I-Pace.

Let us get into a detailed comparison between all three EVs.

Price

Prices of all three vehicles are somewhat similar but it varies depending on the variants, let us look at the variant wise price distribution. The Mercedes EQC is offered only in 1 variant which is the 400-4MATIC and it is priced well, compared to other models. The lowest price is offered by Audi E-Tron’s 50 variant that is priced at ₹99.9 Lakh and the costliest of the bunch is the Audi E-Tron’s 55 Sportsback which is priced at ₹1.17 crore. All the prices of these vehicles are at par, the main decision of buying any model will be based on the features it will offer.

Dimensions

The Jaguar I-Pace is the shortest in height and widest in the bunch whereas the e-Tron is the longest and tallest. The Mercedes EQC offer the highest ground clearance which should come in handy, dealing with the infamous Indian roads.

Performance

In the case of an electric vehicle, the masses need the assurance that the performance offered should be at par or better than the petrol-powered engines. From the specifications of these beauties, we can observe that Jaguar I-Pace offers the best range. The ranges mentioned below are WLTP based and should vary in real-world driving conditions.

Features

Along with the mechanical specifications, interior features also plays an important part in making a buying decision because you are spending quite a hefty amount in owning one of these electric beauties. The entire feel of the cabin gives a push to the buyer. The latest tech will definitely help with the sale of the vehicle.

Mercedes EQC was the first entry in the luxury EV segment that has a ton of features. Mercedes has equipped the EQC with what they call an energizing package. It offers comfort at the highest level for all the senses. Your Mercedes can refresh and protect you in specific ways, for prolonged alertness at the wheel and an exceptionally pleasant drive as claimed by the company itself.

Along with this premium feature are also Multicontour seats for the driver and front passenger, with massage function, Climatised seats for the driver and front passenger, including seat heating and ventilation, AIR-BALANCE Package for fragrancing, ionisation and filtering of the interior air, Ambient lighting with programme-specific lighting moods. Adding more to the list of premium features, there is Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, wireless charging, climate control, voice controls, seats with massage function, sliding sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound system and the MBUX Reality Navigation System.

The Jaguar I-Pace is not far behind when it comes to features, I-pace features an all new navigation system which provides real-time traffic updates and live access to charging points. Parking and place information is also accessible, even when connectivity isn’t available. All the information is displayed in exceptional 2D or 3D detail, with voice guidance automatically muting on familiar routes. It is also equipped with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, adding to these feature, with your I-Pace you will receive a smart band remote that lets you interact with your I-PACE and discover key information, including the available vehicle range, wherever you are through the Jaguar InControl App.

It includes Jaguar Optimised Assistance, which transmits your location and diagnostic data in the event of a breakdown, and SOS Assistance Call. Other features include a heads up display, interactive driver display, Meridian Audio system, I‑PACE is available with either a body-coloured or panoramic glass roof. The tinted and infrared absorbing glass prevents strong sunlight, UV light and heat from entering the cabin.

Lastly, the newly launched Audi e-Tron has a ton of features such as a panoramic sunroof, Audi LED Matrix headlights as well as taillights. Now coming to the interior, the e-Tron is equipped with a multi-functioning steering wheel with paddle shifters, cruise control with speed limiter, panoramic sunroof, Audi sound system, Audi 4-zone air conditioning system, Audi smartphone interface, Audi virtual cockpit and MMI cockpit as well which is a touchscreen system with haptic feedback. It also gets Audi parking sensors with rearview camera.