MY2022 BMW G 310 GS To Land On Our Shores Soon

The BS6 BMW G 310 GS is one of the most well-rounded packages when you are hunting for an affordable ADV to embark on your two-wheeled adventures. It had its fair share of issues when it was first introduced in our market but BMW Motorrad made sure to rectify almost all of them, including its price tag. In its BS6 iteration, it got more affordable, tech-laden and refined than ever before. And now, BMW Motorrad is gearing up to launch the MY2022 G 310 GS in India. After teasing its naked counterpart the G 310 R, the Bavarian bikemaker has now teased the updated G 310 GS.

BMW Motorrad recently showcased the MY2022 iterations of the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. Both the motorcycles remain mechanically the same but to mark the update, they have received a wardrobe upgrade. BMW Motorrad has introduced new colours while at the same time, it has also eliminated few shades from the portfolio.

BMW G 310 GS

The G 310 GS will now come with a new Cosmic Black 2 Style Triple Black shade that replaces Cosmic Black. While Standard Polar White and optional Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Rallye colour schemes have been retained, BMW has discontinued the 40th Years of GS Edition. If you want to buy the 40th Years of GS Edition, now is the time or else, it will get pulled off from our shores pretty soon.

BMW G 310 R

On the other hand, the Cosmic Black shade of the G310R has been replaced by a new Cosmic Black 2 shade. The Polar White shade has been replaced by a new Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Passion as an optional colour. BMW has retained the Limestone Metallic Style Sport shade from the current iteration.

Specs

Mechanically, these motorcycles are powered by the same 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which puts out 33.5BHP of peak power @9250 RPM and 28Nm of peak torque @7200 RPM. In the BS6 guise, BMW gave the 310 twins some subtle tweaks and some new paint jobs.

Also read: This Faired BMW G 310 R From China Rekindles Our Dream Of Having A Mini S1000RR

Suspension duties are taken care of by USD forks up front and a rear monoshock. Braking comes from disc brakes on both wheels. Some noteworthy features include full LED lighting, an assist and slipper clutch and ride-by-wire.