Audi A8 Facelift Pre-Bookings Commence!

Not too long ago, Audi teased its facelifted A8 for the Indian market. The A8 facelift features subtle changes such as sharper design elements and more equipment. Now, Audi India has officially started accepting bookings for their flagship limousine. The booking amount is set at ₹10 lakh. The A8 facelift will come to India via the CBU route and will be offered with a single petrol powertrain.

What’s new?

The front features a new face with a new, revised, larger grille. The bumper’s side air intakes feature a more upright layout and on top of them sit the redesigned headlights encompassing no fewer than 1.3 million micromirrors for the digital matrix function making them highly adaptable. The rear features new OLED taillamps which have a proximity indicator that enables them to light up when another vehicle comes near them.

For the first time in the A8 lineup, Audi is making the A8 available with an S Line sports package that borrows some visual cues from the performance-oriented S8. For example, it adds additional blades near the side intakes of the front fascia, just like on the S8. A package that adds black accents to the exterior will also be available. It also gets four new metallic paint schemes namely District Green, Firmament Blue, Manhattan Gray, and Ultra Blue. However, it remains to be seen if the package will be offered in India.

The changes to the interiors are much more subtle than the exterior. It gets the latest version of Audi Virtual Cockpit which is joined by an optional head-up display while the center console accommodates a pair of touchscreens. Audi has updated the infotainment system with its latest MIB 3 software. There are two more screens in the back for the rear-seat entertainment system featuring 10.1-inch displays. Audi is also offering several customization packages including a Rear Relaxation package with a recliner and a foot massager. The facelifted A8 will be offered with a sole petrol powertrain. The 3.0L TFSI engine is paired to a 48V mild-hybrid system generating 340 hp and 540 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It also gets predictive air suspension for superior ride quality.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we open bookings for our flagship

sedan – the new Audi A8 L. The Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that

this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are

continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness good

demand.”