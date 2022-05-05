Royal Enfield Meteor 350 And Himalayan Lose Out On This Essential Feature!

Earlier, this feature was offered as standard and now, it is offered as an optional accessory.

Royal Enfield has deleted the Tripper Navigation pod from the Meteor 350 and Himalayan. Earlier, this feature was offered as standard and now, it is offered as an optional accessory. The feature has been deleted due to the ongoing chip shortage. As a result of this deletion, Royal Enfield has reduced the prices of these models by Rs 5,000. Other Royal Enfield bikes such as the Classic 350 and Scram 411 get this feature as an accessory.

Royal Enfield: Recent updates

Royal Enfield recently introduced 3 new colors for the Meteor 250 range. The base Fireball variant gets two new shades of Fireball Blue and Fireball Matt Green whereas the top-end Supernova variant gets the new shade of Supernova Red. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is priced at ₹ 2.05 lakh, ₹2.1 lakh, and ₹2.2 lakh for the Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova variants respectively. The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 sits on machine-finished alloy wheels measuring 19-inch front with 100/90 tire and 17-inch rear wheel with 140/70 tire.

The new 350 motorcycle, based on the brand’s new ‘J’ architecture, receives a low seat along with high set handlebars and forward-set footpegs relating to an upright seating position and better rider comfort. The Meteor 350 derives power from a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with an OHC design.

This engine makes 20.2 hp power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine will allow for lower emissions and instant acceleration. Royal Enfield has confirmed that the Meteor 350 is a successor to the Thunderbird. Compared to the old 350cc engine, the all-new engine has a spread of an extra 1000 RPMs and has been tweaked for crisp throttle response.

Royal Enfield has included a Digi-analogue instrument cluster with 8 tell-tale lights and an analog speedometer with km/h and mph markings. The digital screen will display readouts for a service reminder, a much-needed fuel-level bar, a clock, a gear indicator, and an eco indicator among other things.