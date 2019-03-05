2019 Honda CBR650R Goes On A Top Speed Hunt

The Honda CBR650R has been announced for India and will be launched shortly at a price of under INR 8 lakh. Bookings are now open for this sharp looking motorcycle which has replaced the CBR650F in India and Internationally. This announcement came close on the heels of the two-wheeler giant launching the CB300R naked at a price of INR 2.41 lakh.

Powering the CBR650R is a 649cc liquid cooled, four-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve engine. In terms of power, the new 650R’s motor is essentially the same as the one which propelled the 650F. However, it now revs till 13,000 rpm instead of the 11k clicks earlier and makes 95 bhp of power and 64 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox which works with an assist and slipper clutch.

Being ridden somewhere in Thailand, the motorcycle’s all-digital display looks very current in comparison to the dated dials which came fitted on the CBR650F. From what we can see, the display isn’t crammed with information and all ride-related information is presented in a clear and differentiated manner as the bike hits its top speed of 237 km/h on the speedometer.

In terms of equipment, the India-spec bike will come fitted with an Assist/Slipper Clutch and Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system which maintains rear wheel traction and can be switched off should the rider choose to do so. The CBR650R’s chassis is 6kg lighter than its predecessor and is suspended by adjustable 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD forks up front. Dual radial-mount calipers work with a single-piston rear caliper for improved braking balance and are governed by a dual-channel ABS system. The muffler has been designed to make the four-cylinder howl come out better than before.

In terms of features, the Honda CBR650R gets full-LED lighting with a narrow dual headlamp akin to the Fireblade and an all-digital LCD display for instrumentation which features a Gear Position and Shift-Up indicator. The CBR650R will be available in 2 colours – Grand Prix Red & Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. Bookings are open at select Honda dealerships for a token amount of INR 15,000. We’ll bring you more updates once the motorcycle has been launched and a comprehensive review once we get our hands on one.