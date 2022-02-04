Ather Records An Impressive Growth In January 2022

Ather is one of the most well-known E-scooters manufacturers in India. The trend of EV scooters is slowly picking up with more and more consumers picking them up. Talking about Ather energy in the month of January 2022, the sales figures are remarkably good. Ather Energy Sold 2,825 units which resulted in a recorded 366% month-on-month growth over Jan ’21.

Official Statement

Ravneet S. Phokela, CBO, Ather Energy said, “We continue to witness strong demand across the country. We delivered 2825 units in January 2022 and were unable to meet the total demand owing to the supply chain challenges that the industry is facing. The Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus continue to win consumer love because of their thrilling performance and the overall hassle-free ownership experience. To cater to the growing demand, we continued to expand our retail footprint in January and opened new experience centers in Nagpur and Lucknow. The pace of retail expansion will only accelerate over the next few months as we enter new cities and open more experience centers to meet the scaled-up volumes. We have a strong order book and we see sales constantly rising as consumers discover the benefits of owning an electric scooter.”

Quick Recap

The scooter is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and comes with 4 riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride, and Sport, Ather has introduced a new high-performance mode, ‘Warp’. Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.3 sec in Warp mode, making it the quickest scooter in the 125cc category and the perfect choice to navigate through city traffic. The Ather 450X will also charge 50% faster than before at 1.5km per minute, making it the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category.

The new 7” touchscreen dashboard, comes with a color depth of 16M and a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor. Ather 450X utilizes Android Open Source to offer Google map navigation, on-board diagnostics, and other unique features like Over-the-air updates, Auto Indicator off, and Guide-me-home lights. Ather Energy also offers a lower-powered Ather 450 Plus which offers a top speed of 70 km/h and a True Range of 70 km in Eco mode.