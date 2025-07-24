Ather Energy Crosses 400 Fast Charging Points in Maharashtra: Powering EV Freedom

4-Point Overview:
- Ather Grid fast chargers cross 440+ installations across 35 cities in Maharashtra
- Total fast charging points now exceed 660+, including LECCS-compatible units
- Strategic highway connectivity on routes like Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Satara, etc.
- 64 Experience Centres + 42 Service Centres ensure full-circle EV support
Introduction: Leading the Charge in Maharashtra
Ather Energy is on a mission—and Maharashtra just hit a major milestone. With over 440 Ather Grid fast chargers now operational across 35 cities, Ather has officially crossed a key benchmark in making electric mobility practical and panic-free. Add to that 220+ LECCS-compatible fast chargers, and you’ve got a total of 660+ ways to plug in and power up.
But this milestone isn’t just a number—it’s a strong message to current and potential EV riders that range anxiety is being pushed out of the way for good.
Where Are These Chargers, Exactly?
Ather’s fast charging web has been carefully stitched across urban zones, tier-2 towns, and key highways in the state. Cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur are well covered, but that’s not where it ends.
These chargers are thoughtfully positioned along popular and high-traffic routes like:
- Mumbai – Pune
- Pune – Satara
- Satara – Kolhapur
- Sangli – Kolhapur
- Pune – Panshet
This means whether you’re zipping through the city or heading out on a road trip, Ather’s network has your back. With 15 km of charge in just 10 minutes, riders no longer need to stress about long queues or lengthy charging stops.
Support That Travels With You
Charging points alone don’t make the EV experience seamless. What does? Full-fledged support.
Ather now runs 64 Experience Centres and 42 Service Centres across 37 cities in Maharashtra. So whether you’re planning a test ride, thinking of buying, or just need a quick service check—you’re never too far from support.
That’s the real Ather edge. It’s not just about chargers or scooters—it’s about making sure every step of your EV journey feels easy, reliable, and taken care of.
One Charger, Many Riders: The LECCS Initiative
Not riding an Ather? You can still charge with them. That’s the beauty of LECCS (Light Electric Combined Charging System).
- Ather developed and opened up LECCS for industry-wide adoption,
- It allows different brands of electric two-wheelers to use the same chargers,
- Chargers are visible on Google Maps, so you’ll always know where to go.
This interoperability not only builds rider confidence but also pushes the entire EV ecosystem forward.
Table: Maharashtra Charging Network by Ather
|Feature
|Number / Coverage
|Ather Grid fast chargers in Maharashtra
|440+
|Total fast chargers (incl. LECCS)
|660+
|Cities covered by Ather Grid
|35
|Experience Centres in Maharashtra
|64
|Service Centres in Maharashtra
|42
|Charging Speed
|15 km in 10 minutes
|Nationwide Ather Grid count
|3300+
What Ather Had to Say
Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, summed up the moment beautifully:
“Maharashtra has been a strong market for us. As more people switch to electric, what really builds confidence is knowing that charging won’t be a challenge… Crossing 400 fast chargers in the state is a reflection of that effort. It’s about giving riders the assurance that they’ll always find a charger when they need one.”
His words reflect Ather’s broader mission—not just selling EVs but making the transition to electric seamless, convenient, and anxiety-free.
Conclusion: More Than Just a Milestone
Crossing 400+ fast chargers isn’t just about being the biggest—it’s about being the most accessible. With strategic placement, inclusive design (via LECCS), and an ever-growing retail footprint, Ather is proving that EV infrastructure doesn’t have to be a barrier anymore.
Whether you’re an Ather owner or someone thinking about switching to electric, this milestone is reassurance in steel and wires—that Maharashtra is ready for an all-electric future.