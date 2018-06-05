Ather 450 Video Review, Tech Specs, Features, Prices, And All The Details
Ather Energy has officially announced the pre-bookings for its electric smart scooters, the Ather 340 and Ather 450. The electric smart scooters, in the first phase, would be available in Bangalore. We got a chance to test ride the flagship product of the Bangalore based two-wheeler brand, the Ather 450 for a review and here’s what we think about India’s first electric smart scooter.
We’ve also made a separate video for the Ather 450 Electric Scooter’s Instrument Console and Cool Features. Check out the video below:
The Ather 450 is priced at INR 1,24,750 on road and the Ather 340 is priced at INR 1,09,750 on road. After the first year, owners can opt for Ather One subscription plan which costs INR 2,596 per quarter, or INR 9,912 per annum to continue using all the benefits, including free public and home charging, periodic maintenance inclusive of consumables, breakdown assistance and unlimited data services for the dashboard.
Check out the complete technical specifications of the new Ather 340 and Ather 450 below:
|Specifications
|450
|340
|Price (on-road)
|INR 1,24,750
|INR 1,09,750
|PERFORMANCE
|Power (Continuous/Peak)
|3.3kW / 5.4kW
|2.8kW / 4.4 kW
|Max Torque
|20.5 Nm
|20 Nm
|Top Speed
|80 kmph
|70 kmph
|Acceleration (0-40 kmph)
|3.9 s
|5.1 s
|Gradeability (10 kmph constant)
|18 Degrees
|15 Degrees
|Motor Type
|BLDC Motor
|Water and Dust Resistance (Motor)
|IP66
|Water and Dust Resistance (Controller)
|IP65
|RANGE
|TrueRange (Eco-mode on)
|75 km
|60 km
|TrueRange (Eco-mode off)
|60 km
|50 km
|Range (ARAI, Indian Drive Cycle)
|107 km
|86 km
|BATTERY
|Usable Capacity
|2.4 kWh
|1.92 kWh
|Battery Type
|Lithium-ion
|Nominal Voltage
|51.1V
|Water and Dust Resistance
|IP67
|Case
|Aluminium Alloy
|CHARGING
|0-80% (Home Charging)
|2 hours 40 minutes
|0-100% (Home Charging)
|4 hours 18 minutes
|Fast-charging Rate
|1 km/min
|DISPLAY AND TOUCHSCREEN
|Screen Size and Type
|7-inch LCD
|Touchscreen Type
|Capacitive
|Resolution
|800×480 Pixels
|Brightness
|800 Nits
|Aspect Ratio
|5:3
|Water and Dust Resistance
|IP65
|DIMENSIONS
|Length
|1800 mm
|Width
|700 mm
|Height
|1250 mm
|Wheelbase
|1278 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Seat Height
|765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|118 kg
|F:R Weight Ratio
|51 : 49
|Water Wading Limit
|300 mm
|TRANSMISSION
|Type
|Belt Drive
|Transmission Ratio
|7.8:1
|TYRES AND WHEELS
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Wheel Size (Front)
|12-inch
|Wheel Size (Rear)
|12-inch
|Tyre Size (Front)
|90/90-12 Tubeless
|Tyre Size (Rear)
|90/90-12 Tubeless
|BRAKES
|Braking System
|Combined Braking System and Regenerative Braking
|Brake Type (Front)
|Hydraulically Actuated Triple-Piston Calliper – Disc
|Brake Type (Rear)
|Hydraulically Actuated Single-Piston Calliper – Disc
|Disc Size (Front)
|200 mm
|Disc Size (Rear)
|190 mm
|Braking Distance (60-0 kmph)
|28.6 m
|FRAME AND SUSPENSION
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic Forks
|Rear Suspension
|Symmetrically Mounted Progressive Mono-shock
|Frame Type
|Precision Machined Hybrid Chassis
|Frame Materials
|Aluminum and Steel
|Peripherals and Features
|Headlights
|LED
|Tail Lights
|LED
|Indicators
|LED with Auto Turn-off feature
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Mode
|Connectivity
|3.5G (HSPA+) and Mobile App
|GPS
|Onboard Navigation and Live Location Tracking on app
|WARRANTY
|Vehicle Warranty
|2 Years/30,000km
|Battery Warranty
|3 Years/Unlimited km
Check out more images of the new Ather 340 and Ather 450 below