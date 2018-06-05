Ather 450 Video Review, Tech Specs, Features, Prices, And All The Details

Ather Energy has officially announced the pre-bookings for its electric smart scooters, the Ather 340 and Ather 450. The electric smart scooters, in the first phase, would be available in Bangalore. We got a chance to test ride the flagship product of the Bangalore based two-wheeler brand, the Ather 450 for a review and here’s what we think about India’s first electric smart scooter.

We’ve also made a separate video for the Ather 450 Electric Scooter’s Instrument Console and Cool Features. Check out the video below:

The Ather 450 is priced at INR 1,24,750 on road and the Ather 340 is priced at INR 1,09,750 on road. After the first year, owners can opt for Ather One subscription plan which costs INR 2,596 per quarter, or INR 9,912 per annum to continue using all the benefits, including free public and home charging, periodic maintenance inclusive of consumables, breakdown assistance and unlimited data services for the dashboard.

Check out the complete technical specifications of the new Ather 340 and Ather 450 below:

Specifications 450 340 Price (on-road) INR 1,24,750 INR 1,09,750 PERFORMANCE Power (Continuous/Peak) 3.3kW / 5.4kW 2.8kW / 4.4 kW Max Torque 20.5 Nm 20 Nm Top Speed 80 kmph 70 kmph Acceleration (0-40 kmph) 3.9 s 5.1 s Gradeability (10 kmph constant) 18 Degrees 15 Degrees Motor Type BLDC Motor Water and Dust Resistance (Motor) IP66 Water and Dust Resistance (Controller) IP65 RANGE TrueRange (Eco-mode on) 75 km 60 km TrueRange (Eco-mode o­ff) 60 km 50 km Range (ARAI, Indian Drive Cycle) 107 km 86 km BATTERY Usable Capacity 2.4 kWh 1.92 kWh Battery Type Lithium-ion Nominal Voltage 51.1V Water and Dust Resistance IP67 Case Aluminium Alloy CHARGING 0-80% (Home Charging) 2 hours 40 minutes 0-100% (Home Charging) 4 hours 18 minutes Fast-charging Rate 1 km/min DISPLAY AND TOUCHSCREEN Screen Size and Type 7-inch LCD Touchscreen Type Capacitive Resolution 800×480 Pixels Brightness 800 Nits Aspect Ratio 5:3 Water and Dust Resistance IP65 DIMENSIONS Length 1800 mm Width 700 mm Height 1250 mm Wheelbase 1278 mm Ground Clearance 160 mm Seat Height 765 mm Kerb Weight 118 kg F:R Weight Ratio 51 : 49 Water Wading Limit 300 mm TRANSMISSION Type Belt Drive Transmission Ratio 7.8:1 TYRES AND WHEELS Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Wheel Size (Front) 12-inch Wheel Size (Rear) 12-inch Tyre Size (Front) 90/90-12 Tubeless Tyre Size (Rear) 90/90-12 Tubeless BRAKES Braking System Combined Braking System and Regenerative Braking Brake Type (Front) Hydraulically Actuated Triple-Piston Calliper – Disc Brake Type (Rear) Hydraulically Actuated Single-Piston Calliper – Disc Disc Size (Front) 200 mm Disc Size (Rear) 190 mm Braking Distance (60-0 kmph) 28.6 m FRAME AND SUSPENSION Front Suspension Telescopic Forks Rear Suspension Symmetrically Mounted Progressive Mono-shock Frame Type Precision Machined Hybrid Chassis Frame Materials Aluminum and Steel Peripherals and Features Headlights LED Tail Lights LED Indicators LED with Auto Turn-off­ feature Parking Assist Reverse Mode Connectivity 3.5G (HSPA+) and Mobile App GPS Onboard Navigation and Live Location Tracking on app WARRANTY Vehicle Warranty 2 Years/30,000km Battery Warranty 3 Years/Unlimited km

Check out more images of the new Ather 340 and Ather 450 below