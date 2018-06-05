Nissan India Launches A More Advanced Version Of The NissanConnect

Nissan India has introduced a more advanced and intelligent version of NissanConnect – an integrated information and communication platform. NissanConnect now comes with additional 18 features based on its key pillars control, convenience, safety & security and social sharing. The more advanced and intelligent NissanConnect comes at zero subscription charges for three years and is available across the Nissan range of cars – Micra, Sunny and Terrano.

The 50+ features of NissanConnect are aimed to address the rising concerns regarding the safety & security of car users along with the control and well-being of the vehicle. Key features such as:

SoS

Track & Trace

Tow-Away Alert

Vehicle low battery Alert

Automated Impact Alert including Harsh Acceleration Alert

Sudden Turn Alert and Sudden Brake Alert Curfew Alert

Geofencing with multiple entry/exit provide robust safety & security solution to the vehicle

Idling Run Time

Smart Drive Score

Quick Reference Videos

Intelligent Route Guidance give a fuel-efficient driving experience with a close check on the health of the vehicle.

‘Way to My Car’ feature to save time on searching the vehicle in the parking lot

Launched in 2017, NissanConnect is developed specifically for the Indian market by Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre India (RNTBCI). NissanConnect is a factory fitted Connected Car Technology solution with an embedded Telematics Control Unit. It is paired with an inbuilt SIM for every car and operates on a dedicated server for safe & secured data. NissanConnect customers can reach out to the Nissan call centre and dealerships to access services like service booking and Roadside Assistance (RSA) at the touch of a button.

NissanConnect: Key features At A Glance