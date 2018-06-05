Trending:
Ather Energy 450 and 340 Electric Smart Scooters: India Prices, Features And All You Need To Know

Ather Energy has announced the launch of their intelligent, electric scooter Ather 450 and their previously unveiled variant, the Ather 340. The Ather 450 is designed for city riding conditions and it boasts a top speed of 80 km/hr, a range of 75 km and one of the quickest accelerations of 3.9 seconds from 0-40 km/hr in the scooter category. Limited pre-orders have opened on Ather’s website and, their experience centre, AtherSpace at Indiranagar. The test rides for the scooters will commence on Friday, 8th June.

The Ather 450 has been designed to solve for problems limiting current electric two-wheelers, like slow charging speeds, low powered motors, and short battery lives. It can fast charge to 80% at a rate of 1 km/minute. It comes with a 5.4kW BLDC motor at peak power, that can comfortably ride up 18-degree slopes, making steep parking lots, flyovers, and roads an easy climb. And for the first time in the category, Ather 450 comes with parking assist, which allows riders to reverse into tight parking spots.

The key differentiation of the Ather 450 are its intelligence features, seamless charging and ownership experience. The Ather 450 has a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard that allows onboard navigation with options of alternative routes and saved locations. It comes with the Ather app that enables push navigation from the phone to the vehicle dashboard, remote monitoring of the vehicle health and charge monitoring. Finally, with the over-the-air (OTA) updates functionality, the vehicle is capable of improving over time with continuous updates and addition of new features and functionalities.

The Ather 450 comes with a home charging Point, that will be installed by the company at either owners’ homes or workplace. Features like surge protection, authenticated power draw, and remote charge monitoring makes Ather’s Point a fast, safe and intelligent charger.

Ather Energy has a new sales and service model. While the ordering, payment, and test ride scheduling is online, the brand has opened its experience centre, AtherSpace to give customers an in-depth look and experience of the product. The maintenance woes are also taken away by a seamless doorstep pickup and service that can be scheduled through the Ather app.

In terms of pricing, Ather is offering a unique no-hassle, pricing model. The total cost includes what consumers pay upfront to buy the scooter and a monthly subscription that will take care of most operational expenses. The Ather One plan entitles customers to free public and home charging, regular maintenance inclusive of consumables, breakdown assistance and unlimited data services for the dashboard at only INR 700 + GST per month, which is way lower than the sustenance cost of present scooters.

The Ather 450 is priced at INR 1,24,750 on road and the Ather 340 is priced at INR 1,09,750 on road. This is inclusive of FAME subsidy at INR 22,000, GST, road tax, smart card fee, registration card, and insurance. For the first set of consumers, Ather Energy is offering the first year of the Ather One plan for free.

ATHER ONE SUBSCRIPTION PLAN

  • Quarterly plan
    • INR 2,200 + 18% GST = INR 2,596/-
  • Annual plan
    • INR 8,400 + 18% GST = INR 9,912/-

The company will also provide a home charging Point with the Ather 450 and a charging cable with the Ather 340. The price of these products and their installation will be waived off for these consumers.

Check out the complete technical specifications below:

Specifications450340
Price (on-road)INR 1,24,750INR 1,09,750
PERFORMANCE
Power (Continuous/Peak)3.3kW / 5.4kW2.8kW / 4.4 kW
Max Torque20.5 Nm20 Nm
Top Speed80 kmph70 kmph
Acceleration (0-40 kmph)3.9 s5.1 s
Gradeability (10 kmph constant)18 Degrees15 Degrees
Motor TypeBLDC Motor
Water and Dust Resistance (Motor)IP66
Water and Dust Resistance (Controller)IP65
RANGE
TrueRange (Eco-mode on)75 km60 km
TrueRange (Eco-mode o­ff)60 km50 km
Range (ARAI, Indian Drive Cycle)107 km86 km
BATTERY
Usable Capacity2.4 kWh1.92 kWh
Battery TypeLithium-ion
Nominal Voltage51.1V
Water and Dust ResistanceIP67
CaseAluminium Alloy
CHARGING
0-80% (Home Charging)2 hours 40 minutes
0-100% (Home Charging)4 hours 18 minutes
Fast-charging Rate1 km/min
DISPLAY AND TOUCHSCREEN
Screen Size and Type7-inch LCD
Touchscreen TypeCapacitive
Resolution800×480 Pixels
Brightness800 Nits
Aspect Ratio5:3
Water and Dust ResistanceIP65
DIMENSIONS
Length1800 mm
Width700 mm
Height1250 mm
Wheelbase1278 mm
Ground Clearance160 mm
Seat Height765 mm
Kerb Weight118 kg
F:R Weight Ratio51 : 49
Water Wading Limit300 mm
TRANSMISSION
TypeBelt Drive
Transmission Ratio7.8:1
TYRES AND WHEELS
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Wheel Size (Front)12-inch
Wheel Size (Rear)12-inch
Tyre Size (Front)90/90-12 Tubeless
Tyre Size (Rear)90/90-12 Tubeless
BRAKES
Braking SystemCombined Braking System and Regenerative Braking
Brake Type (Front)Hydraulically Actuated Triple-Piston Calliper – Disc
Brake Type (Rear)Hydraulically Actuated Single-Piston Calliper – Disc
Disc Size (Front)200 mm
Disc Size (Rear)190 mm
Braking Distance (60-0 kmph)28.6 m
FRAME AND SUSPENSION
Front SuspensionTelescopic Forks
Rear SuspensionSymmetrically Mounted Progressive Mono-shock
Frame TypePrecision Machined Hybrid Chassis
Frame MaterialsAluminum and Steel
Peripherals and Features
HeadlightsLED
Tail LightsLED
IndicatorsLED with Auto Turn-off­ feature
Parking AssistReverse Mode
Connectivity3.5G (HSPA+) and Mobile App
GPSOnboard Navigation and Live Location Tracking on app
WARRANTY
Vehicle Warranty2 Years/30,000km
Battery Warranty3 Years/Unlimited km

