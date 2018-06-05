Ather Energy 450 and 340 Electric Smart Scooters: India Prices, Features And All You Need To Know

Ather Energy has announced the launch of their intelligent, electric scooter Ather 450 and their previously unveiled variant, the Ather 340. The Ather 450 is designed for city riding conditions and it boasts a top speed of 80 km/hr, a range of 75 km and one of the quickest accelerations of 3.9 seconds from 0-40 km/hr in the scooter category. Limited pre-orders have opened on Ather’s website and, their experience centre, AtherSpace at Indiranagar. The test rides for the scooters will commence on Friday, 8th June.

The Ather 450 has been designed to solve for problems limiting current electric two-wheelers, like slow charging speeds, low powered motors, and short battery lives. It can fast charge to 80% at a rate of 1 km/minute. It comes with a 5.4kW BLDC motor at peak power, that can comfortably ride up 18-degree slopes, making steep parking lots, flyovers, and roads an easy climb. And for the first time in the category, Ather 450 comes with parking assist, which allows riders to reverse into tight parking spots.

The key differentiation of the Ather 450 are its intelligence features, seamless charging and ownership experience. The Ather 450 has a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard that allows onboard navigation with options of alternative routes and saved locations. It comes with the Ather app that enables push navigation from the phone to the vehicle dashboard, remote monitoring of the vehicle health and charge monitoring. Finally, with the over-the-air (OTA) updates functionality, the vehicle is capable of improving over time with continuous updates and addition of new features and functionalities.

The Ather 450 comes with a home charging Point, that will be installed by the company at either owners’ homes or workplace. Features like surge protection, authenticated power draw, and remote charge monitoring makes Ather’s Point a fast, safe and intelligent charger.

Ather Energy has a new sales and service model. While the ordering, payment, and test ride scheduling is online, the brand has opened its experience centre, AtherSpace to give customers an in-depth look and experience of the product. The maintenance woes are also taken away by a seamless doorstep pickup and service that can be scheduled through the Ather app.

In terms of pricing, Ather is offering a unique no-hassle, pricing model. The total cost includes what consumers pay upfront to buy the scooter and a monthly subscription that will take care of most operational expenses. The Ather One plan entitles customers to free public and home charging, regular maintenance inclusive of consumables, breakdown assistance and unlimited data services for the dashboard at only INR 700 + GST per month, which is way lower than the sustenance cost of present scooters.

The Ather 450 is priced at INR 1,24,750 on road and the Ather 340 is priced at INR 1,09,750 on road. This is inclusive of FAME subsidy at INR 22,000, GST, road tax, smart card fee, registration card, and insurance. For the first set of consumers, Ather Energy is offering the first year of the Ather One plan for free.

ATHER ONE SUBSCRIPTION PLAN

Quarterly plan INR 2,200 + 18% GST = INR 2,596/-

Annual plan INR 8,400 + 18% GST = INR 9,912/-



The company will also provide a home charging Point with the Ather 450 and a charging cable with the Ather 340. The price of these products and their installation will be waived off for these consumers.

Check out the complete technical specifications below:

Specifications 450 340 Price (on-road) INR 1,24,750 INR 1,09,750 PERFORMANCE Power (Continuous/Peak) 3.3kW / 5.4kW 2.8kW / 4.4 kW Max Torque 20.5 Nm 20 Nm Top Speed 80 kmph 70 kmph Acceleration (0-40 kmph) 3.9 s 5.1 s Gradeability (10 kmph constant) 18 Degrees 15 Degrees Motor Type BLDC Motor Water and Dust Resistance (Motor) IP66 Water and Dust Resistance (Controller) IP65 RANGE TrueRange (Eco-mode on) 75 km 60 km TrueRange (Eco-mode o­ff) 60 km 50 km Range (ARAI, Indian Drive Cycle) 107 km 86 km BATTERY Usable Capacity 2.4 kWh 1.92 kWh Battery Type Lithium-ion Nominal Voltage 51.1V Water and Dust Resistance IP67 Case Aluminium Alloy CHARGING 0-80% (Home Charging) 2 hours 40 minutes 0-100% (Home Charging) 4 hours 18 minutes Fast-charging Rate 1 km/min DISPLAY AND TOUCHSCREEN Screen Size and Type 7-inch LCD Touchscreen Type Capacitive Resolution 800×480 Pixels Brightness 800 Nits Aspect Ratio 5:3 Water and Dust Resistance IP65 DIMENSIONS Length 1800 mm Width 700 mm Height 1250 mm Wheelbase 1278 mm Ground Clearance 160 mm Seat Height 765 mm Kerb Weight 118 kg F:R Weight Ratio 51 : 49 Water Wading Limit 300 mm TRANSMISSION Type Belt Drive Transmission Ratio 7.8:1 TYRES AND WHEELS Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Wheel Size (Front) 12-inch Wheel Size (Rear) 12-inch Tyre Size (Front) 90/90-12 Tubeless Tyre Size (Rear) 90/90-12 Tubeless BRAKES Braking System Combined Braking System and Regenerative Braking Brake Type (Front) Hydraulically Actuated Triple-Piston Calliper – Disc Brake Type (Rear) Hydraulically Actuated Single-Piston Calliper – Disc Disc Size (Front) 200 mm Disc Size (Rear) 190 mm Braking Distance (60-0 kmph) 28.6 m FRAME AND SUSPENSION Front Suspension Telescopic Forks Rear Suspension Symmetrically Mounted Progressive Mono-shock Frame Type Precision Machined Hybrid Chassis Frame Materials Aluminum and Steel Peripherals and Features Headlights LED Tail Lights LED Indicators LED with Auto Turn-off­ feature Parking Assist Reverse Mode Connectivity 3.5G (HSPA+) and Mobile App GPS Onboard Navigation and Live Location Tracking on app WARRANTY Vehicle Warranty 2 Years/30,000km Battery Warranty 3 Years/Unlimited km

