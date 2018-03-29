Actor Kunal Kemmu Gets Himself A Ducati Scrambler Icon

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu was recently in the spotlight for the wrong reason after he was spotted riding an MV Agusta super bike without a helmet in Mumbai. The Golmaal Again actor was quick to respond on social media, apologising for not wearing a helmet. The Mumbai police, through one of its social media handles though, issued a challan to Kemmu for violating the rules.

Recently, Kemmu took delivery of his brand new motorcycle from Ducati, known as the Scrambler Icon. The sports bike was delivered to the actor at the brand’s showroom in Mumbai located at Bandra. Kemmu is one of the latest actors to buy a new set of wheels. In the recent past, R Madhavan got himself an Indian Roadmaster while Saif Ali Khan took delivery of his Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT.

Coming to the Ducati Scrambler Icon, the model sources firepower from a 803 cc, Desmodromic L-Twin, air cooled engine. This engine is capable of producing 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed gearbox. Prices for the Ducati Scrambler Icon start at INR 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We wish the actor millions of mile ahead and hope that he inspires his followers to wear helmets whenever they ride a bike.

Image courtesy: Ara Alexander Photography