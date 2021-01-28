Are We Getting The N-Line Hyundai i20?

N stands for performance in Hyundai’s dictionary. Hyundai’s N-line of models have been on sale for quite some time now in the global markets but the enthusiasts in India were devoid of it. Now though, it seems Hyundai is going to make up for that and will be introducing its N-line models in India, starting in all probability, with the Hyundai i20 N-line.

What’s the difference between N and N-Line?

Before we jump to all the details, just a note. Hyundai’s performance division consists of two levels – N and N-line. The N-line range of models offer more of an evolution rather than a revolution. N-line models feature a sporty interior and exterior, a tweaked suspension and brake assembly, nothing extraordinarily major over the standard range.

On the other hand, the N range of models are absolutely bonkers performance machines. It’s proper performance version much like AMGs in Mercedes. N range features more powerful engines, aero kits, stiffer suspension, better steering characteristics, powerful brakes, upgraded chassis and suspension etc.

Hyundai i20 N-Line

To kick off the performance range in India, Hyundai will most likely start with the i20 N-line. The 120 N-line is powered by the same 1.0L turbo petrol engine which produces 120PS of peak power and 172Nm of peak torque. The standard all-new i20 range starts at INR 6.79 lakhs and goes all the way up to INR 11.39 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ) in India. The i20 N-line should be priced around INR 12-13 lakhs mark ( ex-showroom ).

Coming to think of it, Hyundai might, just might think of bringing in the i20 N to India, should it witness a demand for performance cars. The history hasn’t been very kind to performance-oriented machines in India. Picture the Maruti Baleno RS or the Fiat Abarth Punto in that context. That being said, India has evolved as a market and Hyundai’s experiment with the N-line could well prove a masterstroke.

Hyundai i20 N

The i20 N, should it finds its way into India should be powered by a 1.6L turbo petrol engine which delivers 204PS and 272Nm of peak output figures. It will be brought in India as a CBU and will adhere to the 2,500 units limit for the same. However, if Hyundai’s witnesses demand for its performance range in the future, it might produce its range locally. Should the i20 N go on sale in India, expect it to be priced around the INR 25-30 lakhs bracket.

Well, it’s better late than never and hopefully with the debut of N-line, India’s hunger for performance will be rekindled.