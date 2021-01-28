SVM Prana Launched In India; Offers A Claimed Range Of 225 KM On A Single Charge

The electric segment in India and in the world, is on a boom. The future is inevitably electric. And the first step towards the mega transition is taking ground in India, in the form of 2-wheeler EVs. Adding to the long list of 2-wheeler EV manufacturers is Srivaru Motors ( SVM ) based in Coimbatore. The company has forayed in electric mobility by launching their electric streetfighter, Prana for INR 1.99 Lakh, which goes all the way up to INR 3 Lakh ( all prices, ex-showroom ).

More details

SVM has started accepting bookings for the Prana via their official website for a token amount of INR 1,999. The deliveries of the same are likely to commence in March 2021.

Talking about the Prana electric, it sits on a double-cradle steel tube frame. It gets a twin headlight set up at the front which is an all-LED unit. Being a streetfighter, it also gets a sloping fuel tank with extension and a raised-up seating position. The SVM Prana is available in a choice of 4 paint jobs – Mystery Black, Progressive Green, Perfect White, and Passionate Red. SVM’s experience centre is already up in Coimbatore while new ones are coming up soon in Madurai, Tirupur, Kozhikode, Pondicherry, Dindukkal, Trichy and Bangalore. SVM has also confirmed that it will soon be expanding in Chennai, Andra Pradesh, Telangana and more places in Kerala.

The Prana is priced for INR 2.00 lakhs and INR 3.00 lakhs for the Grand and Elite variants respectively. However, SVM is offering a discount up to INR 25,000 under the SVRCSM Green credit scheme. Customers are required to plant ten tree saplings in different places and send the required proof of it to the company to avail the benefit under the scheme. Interested buyers can also opt for an EMI financing scheme valued at Rs. 5,200 per month.

The Prana is powered by an air-cooled BLDC motor paired with a 7.2kW or a 4.32kW Li-ion battery pack. The Grand variant is powered by a 4.32kW battery and delivers a claimed range of 126km on a single charge while the Elite variant comes with the 7.2kW battery which offers a range of 225km on a single charge.

The claimed top speed is 123km/h and a 0-60 km/h sprint time of under 4 seconds. It weighs 165 kilos and gets discs on both wheels along with 4 riding modes. It gets standard forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear.