Tata Harrier Camo Edition Could Arrive In Time For The Festive Season

It appears that Tata Motors’ flagship product is about to get another special edition. After the Dark edition, the Tata Harrier Camo Edition seems to have reached dealerships already and an official announcement about this version could be made in the coming days.

What’s special about the Tata Harrier Camo? It will be draped in a shade which appears to be military green and the wheels will be sprayed in the same colour too. This particular colour is quite similar in appearance to the Olive Green used by the Indian military. However, civilian vehicles aren’t allowed to be sprayed in the same shade and the one which this Tata Harrier wears will be different.

According to the video which has revealed details about this new edition, the Tata Harrier Camo should be offered in XT and XT+, XZ and XZ+ and XZA and XZA+ trim. Besides this new colour, everything else inside and out should remain the same. Just last month, Tata Motors had made the Harrier Dark Edition affordable by offering them in the mid-spec XT and XT+ variants. The Tata Harrier Dark edition XT is priced at INR 16.5 Lakh while the more premium XT+ can be had for INR 17.3 Lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

The Dark edition’s Atlas Black colour is complemented with R17 Blackstone Alloys and other changes in the exterior. The ‘Dark’ theme is carried forward inside the cabin as well, which comes dressed in black upholstery and a Gunmetal Grey chrome pack which further accentuates the cabin. In terms of features, this variant comes with a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, cruise control, drive modes, halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs, keyless entry with push-button start, auto headlamps and wipers and a panoramic sunroof (XT+ only).

Safety is covered by dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill hold control and traction control. The Harrier is powered by a Kryotec 2.0L Diesel Engine which comes mated to a 6- Speed Manual/Automatic Transmission. The SUV produces 167.67 bhp@3750 rpm of power and 350 Nm@1750-2500 rpm of torque. While the XT and XT+ variants mentioned here come with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the higher-spec Dark Edition variants can be had with a 6-speed torque converter automatic as well.