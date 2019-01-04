Aravind KP Gears Up For His Third Dakar Rally With The Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team

For the Dakar Rally in 2019, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team has announced Aravind KP as their 4th rider. Having recovered fully from his injuries post the PanAfrica Rally, Aravind had been training in Spain since the last few weeks. Competing in the grueling event for the third time, Aravind will be hitting the dunes of Peru, astride his Dakar-spec RTR 450 Rally bike. Joining him for this year’s campaign will be the Metge brothers – Michael and Adrien, along with Enduro Champion Lorenzo Santolino from Spain.

Talking about the event, which kicks off on the 6th of January 2019, Aravind says,“Dakar is the ultimate challenge for any racer and I am glad to be a part of it for the third consecutive time. I thank TVS Racing and Sherco for believing in me and giving me another opportunity to fulfill my dream of finishing the rally. The past 10 months has been a journey of ups and downs but I have focused on my fitness and recovery to ensure I am ready for Dakar. The next one month will be crucial to my preparation and I will be going to Morocco to train with my teammates. Both Michael and Adrien have been extremely supportive during my recovery time and have kept me motivated along with my TVS Racing family. Conquering Dakar 2019, is my single focused goal for now and I am determined more than ever to finish the Rally.”

Also Read: TVS Racing’s Jagan Kumar Wins The Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship For The 7th Consecutive Year

Team Manager, B. Selvaraj, confident of a successful campaign this year, said, “I am happy that Aravind KP is returning to Dakar with full energy and vigour. We are very confident, given his experience in the international racing arena and Dakar in particular, he will be able to perform well. The team has worked hard on the race strategy and is focused on maintaining consistency all through the race. We are competing with four best riders in the team and are very confident of a top 10 finish.” We wish Team Sherco TVS Factory Rally and its riders a successful outing at the Dakar 2019 and hope that all the four bikes cross the finish line with their riders in perfect shape.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars In India