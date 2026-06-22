Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition Launched At Rs 3.99 Lakh With Comfort Updates And Fresh Styling

It looks like Aprilia is in ‘special edition’ mode. Recently, the company introduced the SR 125 and SR 175 Tribute Editions, and now it has added another new model to the lineup. This time, the spotlight is on the Tuono 457.
The Italian brand has launched the new Tuono 457 Special Edition in India at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While the motorcycle continues with the same twin-cylinder engine, Aprilia has made several updates that riders are likely to appreciate during daily use as well as longer journeys.
The motorcycle also draws inspiration from the iconic 2006 Tuono 1000R and gets a fresh identity through new colours and revised styling elements.
What Is New?
The Special Edition receives a number of changes over the standard Tuono 457.
Some of the notable updates include:
- New Mamba Black colour option
- Puma Grey colour option
- Revised graphics and branding
- New smoked flyscreen
- Taller handlebar setup
- Adjustable front brake lever
- Updated seat cushioning
- Revised suspension tuning
- More relaxed riding posture
These changes may appear small individually, but together they should make the motorcycle more comfortable for everyday riding.
New Colours Add A Fresh Look
Aprilia is offering the Tuono 457 Special Edition in two shades:
- Mamba Black
- Puma Grey
Both colour schemes have been inspired by the legendary Tuono 1000R. The motorcycle also gets redesigned graphics that give it a slightly more premium appearance.
The smoked flyscreen is another noticeable addition. Apart from enhancing the styling, it can also help reduce wind blast during highway rides.
Designed For Better Comfort
One of the biggest updates on the Special Edition is the riding position.
The handlebar now sits slightly higher, allowing the rider to maintain a more upright posture. This can reduce pressure on the wrists and shoulders, particularly during longer rides.
Aprilia has also worked on the seat. The revised cushioning is expected to offer better support over extended distances. Along with that, the suspension setup has been retuned to deliver a smoother experience on uneven roads.
The addition of an adjustable brake lever further improves rider convenience by allowing users to set the lever position according to their preference.
Engine Remains Unchanged
Under the bodywork, everything stays familiar.
The Tuono 457 Special Edition continues with the same 457cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|457cc Parallel Twin
|Power
|47.6 PS
|Torque
|43.5 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-Speed
|Price
|Rs 3.99 Lakh (Ex-showroom)
The motor remains one of the strongest points of the motorcycle and continues to deliver a blend of performance and refinement.
Features Continue To Be Offered
The Special Edition retains the equipment list available on the standard motorcycle.
Key features include:
- TFT instrument cluster
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Ride-by-wire throttle
- Three riding modes
- Dual-channel ABS
- Switchable traction control
- Full LED lighting
Aprilia is also offering optional accessories such as a bidirectional quickshifter, tyre pressure monitoring system, USB charger and electronic anti-theft system.
Warranty And Bookings
The company is offering a 4-year or 48,000km warranty package with the motorcycle. Bookings for the Tuono 457 Special Edition have already commenced at select Aprilia dealerships across India.