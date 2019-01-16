Aprilia SR Max 300 Scooter Spotted In India

It was the Kinetic Blaze which started something new for scooters In India. Powered by a 165 cc motor, it was a large sized thing which could genuinely cross 100 km/h. These days, we have the Suzuki Burgman Street – the only plus sized scoot you can buy. But that might change if this picture of an Aprilia SR Max 300 has some story about it. Spotted in Goa by one of our readers, Chandresh Revankar, like the Aprilia SR 150, this high-capacity scooter could start a new trend in the scooter segment in India.

A GT style scoot, the SR Max 300’s aerodynamic apron is quite a large sized thing which mimics the styling of their big capacity motorcycles. There’s a huge windscreen to deflect all the wind away from the rider and the 15″ front wheel wrapped around in 120/70 section rubber is nicely held together by fat 35 mm telescopic forks. Powering the Aprilia SR Max 300 is a 278 cc, liquid cooled engine which is mated to a CVT and cranks out 22 HP at 7,500 rpm and 23 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Must be decently fast too!

The split foot board has deep recesses for the rider to tailor his foot position and that large seat looks plush enough for two aboard to stay comfortable during long journeys. Suspension at the back is courtesy of twin shocks which are adjustable for three pre-load settings and hold together a 14″ wheel which runs 140/60 tubeless rubber. Braking at both ends is via disc brakes – a 260 mm unit up front and a 240 mm disc at the back. There’s a lot of space underneath that sofa like seat and the fuel tank can hold 15.5 litres of fuel.

This Aprilia could turn out to be a fantastic machine for someone who just wishes to cruise in comfort during those weekend rides, in company of a good friend. But only time will tell if it will ever go on sale in India. Feel free to use our social channels and express your views. Would you be one of those interested in riding something like this?