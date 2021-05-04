April 2021 Sales: Bajaj Auto Becomes India’s Largest Bike Manufacturer; Exports Included

Bajaj Auto commenced the new fiscal with a strong exports performance which powered it to the top of the motorcycle segment in India. Bajaj Auto clocked worldwide sales (including India) of 3,48,173 units of which 2,21,603 units were exported to emerge as India’s #1 motorcycle manufacturer in April 2021. Bajaj Auto leads Indian automobile exports, accounting for almost 60% of the country’s Motorcycle and three-wheeler exports last year.

More details

In FY 20-21, Bajaj Auto’s export income stood at INR 12,687 CR with 52% of its volumes exported to over 79 countries. With a cumulative 18 million vehicles exported over the last 10 years, Bajaj is one of the most visible Indian brands across the globe, truly making it ‘The World’s Favourite Indian’. The company’s global sales have earned over US$ 14 Billion of foreign exchange over the last decade.

Bajaj Auto pioneered the sports motorcycling segment in India with the launch of the Pulsar in 2001, which continues to be the market leader in India and in several overseas markets. In FY 21 itself Bajaj Auto sold over 1.25 MN units of Pulsar globally. Over 80% of Bajaj Auto’s exports come from markets where it enjoys a No 1 or a No 2 position. A few days ago, Bajaj launched the NS 125 and now, it has rolled out ‘Dagger Edge’ editions of the Pulsar 220F, Pulsar 180 and Pulsar 150. As expected, all the bikes mentioned here have benefitted from new colour schemes but have remained exactly the same mechanically.

Official statement

Commenting on this milestone, Mr Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said “We have commenced FY2022 on a very positive note despite the challenging environment. The wide range of motorcycles made by us cover the entire spectrum from entry, middle and up to premium level segments allowing us to engage with a wide spectrum of customers from the mototaxi driver in Africa to the adventure seeker in Europe! This versatility is of enormous value in managing the current volatility as well as uncertainty and to keep the wheels of business moving for all our stakeholders!”