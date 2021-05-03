This Explorer Kit From Autologue Will Increase Touring Credentials Of Your Mahindra Mojo

Mahindra’s two-wheeler division never really found the pace it was supposed to, thanks to poor marketing and after-sales service but the Mojo 300 has managed to carve its place in this highly competitive segment. Touted as a sports tourer by Mahindra, the Mojo 300 continues to be a popular choice among motorcyclists who want to go the distance while keeping the costs in check. Its rather unique styling also contributes to its popularity.

More details

If you are looking forward to increasing your Mojo 300’s touring credentials, Autologue Design, a Pune-based, aftermarket customisation workshop has rolled out a new body kit for the Mojo 300 dubbed as Mahindra Mojo Explorer.

The Mojo explorer has a revised front fascia and that has been accomplished by incorporating a new headlamp cover accompanied with a redesigned radiator cover. The side panels are revised too and should offer more wind protection than before. To improve its overall wind resistance, a tinted visor is also a part of the package. Other customizations include a new tank cover and side scoop.

Handlebar is taller for a better reach while tyres wrapped around 17-inch alloy wheels also seem to be dual-purpose ones. As listed on the company’s official website, the Mojo Explorer kit is going to set you back by INR 20,000.

Specs

Like we have mentioned before in earlier reports as well, the BS6 Mojo doesn’t sport any major changes. However, in the process of turning BS6 compliant, it seems like the motorcycle has lost some juice. The performance figures stand at 25.35 BHP @ 7300 rpm and 25.96 NM @ 6000 rpm. In its last iteration, the Mojo 300 churned out 26.6bhp @ 7,500rpm and 28Nm @ 5,500rpm from a 294.72cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine. The Mojo is equipped with a 6-speed transmission that is configured for comfortable long-distance touring.

The BS6 Mojo will also continue to make use of the semi-digital instrument cluster found on its predecessors. It comprises an analogue counter for the tachometer and a digital screen for information like speed, gear position, trip meter, etc. The only recent addition to this panel was the ABS light, included last year. The BS6 Mojo is based on the UT300 variant of the previous iteration. For the uninitiated, to bring the costs down and to price the Mojo more aggressively, Mahindra deployed some cost-cutting measures and dropped off the dual exhausts and USD forks from the XT300 variant and rolled out the UT300 variant.