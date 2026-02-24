Apollo Tyres inaugurates its Finland winter testing facility in Ivalo

Apollo Tyres has officially opened its own outdoor winter tyre testing facility in Ivalo. The site is located in northern Finland, which is known for its long winters and extreme cold. The facility became fully operational in December 2025 and has now been formally inaugurated by senior leadership from the company.
This includes Vice Chairman and Managing Director Neeraj Kanwar, Chief Commercial Officer Benoit Rivallant and Chief Technology Officer Daniele Lorenzetti. The new centre has been developed under a long term agreement with UTAC, a global name in vehicle testing and certification.
And what makes this facility important is what it enables Apollo to do.
The Finland site has special tracks for snow and ice driving. These tracksare built to closely resemble the actual winter road conditions experienced by the drivers in the colder markets. Advanced measurement systems are used to record braking performance, grip levels, handling response, traction and vehicle stability in high accuracy.
Having full control over winter testing is a major advantage for Apollo Tyres.
Engineers are now able to plan tests more freely throughout the entire winter season. Development timelines are reduced. Results are more consistent. Logistical issues are reduced and the costs of testing are easier to manage.
By bringing winter testing under one roof, Apollo also helps to improve the process of validating and approving new tyres for global markets at a much faster pace. The facility has been designed to meet current regulatory requirements and is capable of adapting with changes in certification requirements in the future.
Apollo Tyres already manufactures tyres in India and Europe. This new facility in Finland facility strengthens its global development network and supports the growing demand for safer and more capable winter and all season tyres.
With this move, Apollo Tyres adds another strong pillar to its long term focus on safety, performance and real world testing where conditions really matter.