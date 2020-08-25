News
Read the latest auto news from India including new model reveals, reviews, videos, business news, industry insights, auto show coverage, and more.
-
Stefan Bradl And Alex Marquez Will Lead Repsol Honda’s Charge At The Czech GP In The Absence Of Marc Marquez
After a heroic return just four days after surgery in Jerez, Marc Marquez will miss the Brno round and in his place, Stefan Bradl will be joining the Repsol Honda Team alongside Alex Marquez. The Czech GP marks the third round of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship and presents the first change of circuit for […]
-
Okinawa Delivers E-Scooter To Punjab CM’s Family
India has been displaying great ambition towards the e-mobility mission. However, this has been primarily restricted to Tier-1 cities until now. Now, the wave of electric mobility has taken over tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well. The governments in the states have started setting examples by adopting green energy. Gurgaon-based electric scooter maker […]
-
Hyundai Announces Overwhelming Response To ‘Hyundai Service on Whatsapp’
We live in a technology-driven world and in this era of modern tech, consumers tend to appreciate the companies which try to come up with new and modern solutions. Hyundai introduced one such initiative named ‘Hyundai service on WhatsApp’ communication platform which provides updates to the customer during the entire vehicle service process and now, […]
-
Piaggio Launches Festive Offer ‘More With Maurya’ For Vespa And Aprilia
The festive season is closing in and so are various offers from automotive companies. Piaggio India today announced its festive offer “More With Morya” to mark the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi with assured cashback available across its dealership in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. What’s The Offer? Under the offer, upon the purchase of […]
-
Mahindra Teases The All-New Thar In A Teaser Video
Mahindra has finally revealed the official date of unveiling for the next-generation Thar. Now, the homegrown SUV maker has released a teaser video of the upcoming off-roader on its official YouTube channel. After a prolonged wait, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will make its maiden appearance in front of the world on August 15. Since the […]
-
‘Tucson Prime’ Is The Friendliest Four-Legged Car Salesman You Will Ever Come Across
Imagine this scenario, you walk into a car showroom to get a new car and a dog comes wagging his tail to greet you. We aren’t narrating a scene from a movie because it is currently happening in Brazil where a Hyundai showroom appointed a friendly local stray dog as an employee. The good boy […]
-
Modifications On This Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Cost As Much As The Bike
Royal Enfield introduced its 650cc twins- the Interceptor and Continental GT in 2018 and since then has garnered praises from all corners of the motorcycling world. Like most other Royal Enfield bikes, the Continental GT and the Interceptor too have witnessed their fair share of after-market modifications. Whereas the Continental GT is more of a […]
-
Ampere Joins Hands With Autovert Technologies To Provide Battery Subscription Plans
Ampere Vehicles has announced its partnership with Autovert Technologies, a Fintech that specializes in EV subscriptions products. The collaboration leads to a launch of a unique Battery subscription plan through an IOT backed platform, that will make electric scooters even more affordable. Starting with a few select dealers in Bangalore, the approach will be replicated […]
-
KTM 250 Duke Gets LED Headlight And Is Now Priced At INR 2.09 lakh
Earlier, we reported that the quarter-litre naked streetfighter from KTM, the 250 Duke is slated to receive a new set of headlights and now the Austrian bike maker has confirmed the development. KTM has upgraded the 250 Duke, with the highly-desired, aggressively-styled full LED headlamp unit with DRLs same as the one offered on the […]
-
The Gordon Murray T.50 Marks The Modern-Day Supercar’s Return To Analogue Purity
For the uninitiated, Professor Gordon Murray is the man who designed the iconic McLaren F1 and the radical Brabham BT55 Formula One car. Why this introduction? So you know the person and also his iconic creations before we tell you more about the T.50 – a supercar which improves upon the charming brilliance of the […]
-
Tata Motors Issues Official Statement In Reply To Reports About Stake Sale
The Indian automotive circle went into overdrive as there were reports circulating that Tata Motors is planning to sell up to 49 per cent stake in its domestic passenger vehicle business. Tata Motors is a renowned name, not just in our country but elsewhere too. In addition to being one of the oldest mobility brands, […]
-
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launched At INR 8.39 lakh
Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the BS6 compliant S-Cross at a starting price of Rs 8.39 lakh(ex-showroom). The major update in the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms is that the S-Cross has now adopted a petrol motor, much like the rest of its compatriots from Maruti Suzuki. The BS6 S-Cross was supposed to […]
-
Benelli TNT 350 Unveiled in China; Is It Also The Harley-Davidson HD350?
The automotive circle is abuzz with the news of Harley-Davidson collaborating with Benelli to develop a new 350cc motorcycle for growing markets like China and India. Sometime back, we reported that the HD350 is going to be based on the upcoming Benelli TNT 300 and now, the updated version of the same has been unveiled […]
-
Ashok Leyland Subsidiary Optare Delivers Electric Metrodecker Buses To UK Operator
Commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland’s UK based subsidiary Optare PLC has delivered the first of 21 battery-electric Metrodecker EVs to UK-based bus operator First York, the company announced on Tuesday. First York launched the first of 21 battery-electric Optare Metrodecker EV double-deckers on Thursday 30 July. The flagship firm of Hinduja Group, Ashok Leyland on […]
-
BS6 Jawa And Jawa Forty Two Deliveries Commence
Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. has begun the delivery of BS-VI models of Jawa and Jawa forty two through its dealership network across the country. Both models are now available for display, test rides and booking at Jawa dealership. Jawa recently announced that their lifestyle vehicle, the ingenious Bobber Perak’s deliveries have begun too. More details […]
-
Triumph India To Launch The Street Triple R On 11th August
Resting all the speculations, Triumph India has confirmed the launch of the Street Triple R. The much-awaited middleweight naked streetfighter will sit under the Street Triple RS and will replace the base S variant which was on sale earlier. Expect the Street Triple R to carry a slightly lower price tag than the RS. It […]
-
Audi RS Q8 Teased Ahead Of India Launch, Belts Out 600 PS and 800 NM!
Back in the day, SUVs majorly didn’t do very well in the performance department and that was reserved for the likes of sportscars. The common notion that surrounds SUVs is that they are bulky, rugged and are built to deal with a variety of terrains. Enter ‘Super-SUVs’, a new breed of SUVs which reek of […]
-
Next-Gen Mahindra Thar Unveil Date Finally Revealed
Finally, we have some good news for all the Mahindra Thar fans who have been waiting desperately for the launch of the new generation model. The new Thar has been in the pipelines of Mahindra for way too long and the fans of the off-roader have become restless now. However, the Indian automaker has revealed […]
-
Toyota Urban Cruiser Officialy Teased Ahead of Launch
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced its much-awaited entry into the compact SUV segment in India with the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser- Toyota’s youngest SUV. The international joint venture of Toyota and Suzuki is well known in the automotive space by now. The Toyota Glanza – which was essentially a rebadged Maruti Baleno – was launched […]
-
Citroen C5 AirCross SUV Spotted Testing On Indian Roads
It is well known by now that the French auto manufacturer, Citroen, will enter the Indian market with its C5 Aircross SUV. The SUV was supposed to arrive much earlier in the country. However, owing to the ongoing pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns the timelines have been delayed. Earlier the C5 Aircross was supposed to […]
-
Marc Marquez Could Miss Brno GP As Well, Courtesy His Second Surgery
Marc Marquez’s fans who were waiting for the Spaniard’s return to the track could be in for a little disappointed after the recent development in his current health status. It is almost confirmed that he is set to miss this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix at Brno after undergoing a second surgery on his broken right […]
-
Anand Mahindra Shares A Video Suggesting An ‘Off-Road Metaphor’ On How To Sail Past Covid-19
Anand Mahindra is one such noted personality who is very active on social media through his Twitter handle. The Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra never shies away from sharing his thoughts, anecdotes or motivational messages through the online platform, a reason why he has such a huge following on Twitter. Recently, the business tycoon shared […]
-
Nissan India Reveals Interior Images Of The Magnite Compact SUV Concept
Three brand new compact SUVs are about to hit the already crowded segment in India. The Nissan Magnite, its Renault-branded version and the Kia Sonet will offer two brand new choices to the Indian customer in the coming months. Where the Kia is based on the Venue, however, styled and equipped differently, the Nissan Magnite, […]
-
MV Agusta Brutale 800 SCS Revealed
Italian superbike manufacturer MV Agusta has just unveiled the all-new Brutale 800 SCS. The motorcycle features the brand’s Smart Clutch System that was introduced on the company’s Turismo Veloce 800 during 2018. The SCS offers technology which introduces a sort of semi-automatic gear shifting, to the brand’s middleweight naked line-up. Apart from the new clutch […]
-
TVS Motor Company Announces Doorstep Service ‘Expert on Wheels’
We are all in the midst of unprecedented times as we navigate the rapidly-evolving situation of COVID-19. Manufacturers are trying hard to let their customers know that the brand is standing right by their side during this rather tough phase. Attractive financial schemes are being announced and to cater to the social distancing norms, new service methods are […]
-
Renault India Records 75.5% Growth In July 2020
The automotive industry in India showed some signs of recovery as most of the manufacturers posted positive growth for the month of July 2020. The automotive industry had been reeling with a bad phase already when the Covid-19 pandemic hit worldwide. The numbers posted by automakers for the month of July showed encouraging signs of […]
-
Hyundai India Registers 41,300 Unit Sales In July 2020
While the pandemic is still far from over, the automotive industry is showing signs of revival. Automobile manufacturers are dishing out new vehicles as well as new ownership plans to make the experience a little less daunting. The sales number might not be astronomical but at least the industry is getting back up on its […]
-
Christiano Ronaldo Gets Himself A Bugatti Centodieci – The World’s Most Expensive Car
A famous footballer who is also fondly known as ‘CR7’, Christiano Ronaldo has gifted himself the world’s most expensive car. A limited-edition vehicle, only 10 units of the Bugatti Centodieci will exist across the world, each worth 8.5 million Euros! The Portuguese footballer bought the car after helping his Italian club Juventus win the 36th […]
-
BS6 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Gets A Price Hike
Yamaha R15 carries the Japanese bikemaker’s baton in their Indian operations. Ever since it was introduced a decade ago, it has remained an absolute favourite among young motorcyclists of our country. Some buy it for the way it looks while some because of its amazing handling characteristics and performance on offer. It has spanned over […]
-
BMW India Reintroduces 320d Sport Variant At INR 42.10 Lakh
BMW India has introduced the 320d Sport variant in India under the 3 Series once again, at a price tag of Rs 42.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level diesel variant of the BMW portfolio in India was previously on sale but was dropped from the line-up back in March 2020. The 320d Sport is positioned below […]