KTM 250 Duke Gets LED Headlight And Is Now Priced At INR 2.09 lakh

Earlier, we reported that the quarter-litre naked streetfighter from KTM, the 250 Duke is slated to receive a new set of headlights and now the Austrian bike maker has confirmed the development. KTM has upgraded the 250 Duke, with the highly-desired, aggressively-styled full LED headlamp unit with DRLs same as the one offered on the Duke 390.

With the new update, the 250 Duke has witnessed a bump in the price of around Rs 4000, which pushes its current price to Rs 2,09,280 from the previous price of Rs 2.05 lakh. Both prices mentioned are ex-showroom. The new headlight is said to produce outstanding visibility for riding in low light or dark conditions as per the company.

Other Changes

Apart from the new headlight setup, the updated 250 Duke gets a dual-channel ABS with Supermoto mode, all-new colour schemes– Dark Galvano & Silver Metallic and a one-touch start functionality. With the advanced “Supermoto mode” which can be activated at the push of a button, thrill-seeking riders will love the added fun-factor and extra racetrack control. When engaged, the Supermoto system only controls ABS on the front brake. Rear brake pressure is entirely up to the rider’s right foot, allowing the rider to push his/her riding skills to the absolute limit.

The “contactless cranking” in the KTM 250 Duke feature enables one-touch start (early cold start) which makes sure the engine is fired up with a single touch of the electric starter button. Now, chasing your thrill is just one touch away. Now that the Duke 250 gains the LED headlamp setup too, it will not only make it look sportier than before but will also aid in illumination. The 390 Duke has one of the best illumination setups in its class and the Duke 250 will certainly benefit from the same unit too.

Powertrain

Apart from the changes mentioned above, the 250 Duke is the same. The 250 Duke will continue to be powered by a liquid-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke 249cc engine that churns out 30 bhp at 9000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7500 rpm which is mated to a six-speed gearbox that also gets a slipper clutch as standard. It even gets a large 13.5-litre fuel tank.

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM 250 DUKE is a standout quarter-litre motorcycle available for enthusiasts in the premium sports motorcycle segment. The vehicle is greatly inspired by KTM’s unparalleled racing legacy and comes with high-tech race-ready engines & components. As a quarter-litre KTM, it offers the best in biking performance and urban practicality. These upgrades on the KTM 250 DUKE will further enhance its appeal amongst the core biking enthusiasts.”

Other Mechanical Details

The ABS system governs Bybre-sourced 300 mm and 230 mm discs at the front and back respectively. Based on a Steel Trellis powder coated frame, kit on the bike includes a Bosch EMS, front upside-down forks and a rear mono-shock. The Duke 250 is also equipped with 17-inch cast alloy wheels, 110 mm at the front and 150 mm at the rear.

Also READ: Two KTM RC16 MotoGP Machines Are Up For Sale

The KTM Duke 250 rivals the Suzuki Gixxer 250, the Yamaha FZ-25, the Bajaj Dominar 250, the Husqvarna 250 twins and the upcoming Mahindra Mojo BS6 in the Indian market. The 250 Duke is one among the most powerful motorcycle in the segment.