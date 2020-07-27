Ashok Leyland Introduces New Digital Solutions For Its Commercial Vehicles

Chennai-headquartered commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland has expanded its range of digital solutions and showcased DigitAL Nxt, an industry-first combination of three innovative digital solutions. The commercial vehicle manufacturer launched India’s first digital solutions for commercial vehicles with the launch of Digital Marketplace in 2017.

The Digital Marketplace consisted of i-Alert, LeyKart, ServiceMandi, e-Diagnostics and these solutions were developed on the brand philosophy of ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’, and have the potential to transform the commercial vehicle business in the country.

Now the company has added to these digital solutions with i-ALERT 3.0, AL Cares and Uptime Solution Center. These solutions provide telematics applications for BS-VI fleet, quick access to vehicle details and real-time analysis of vehicle parameters respectively, the company said in a release. The three digital solutions will help customers manage their business with a simple tap, by making it simpler for them to log on to their business from anywhere and manage their operations with ease. It will empower customers to better manage their business and enhance their profitability, according to the company statement.

Speaking about the digital solutions, Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has always been at the forefront of innovation and technology. Taking our philosophy of ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’ forward, we consistently strive to support our rapidly growing network of customers. We have invested in creating these digital solutions to enhance customer efficiency, performance, and profitability through various means of “anytime, anywhere” support for their vehicles. This will ensure that the customer enjoys the highest uptime with our vehicles and these solutions are unparalleled in the industry.”

Riding on the exponential smartphone growth, Ashok Leyland claims that these digital solutions are simple to use, compatible with all smartphones, and work like any other, everyday app. All three solutions provide different services to consumers.

Services Offered Under i-Alert 3.0

i-Alert 3.0 is an enhanced telematics application to monitor vital vehicle information and manage their fleet. This solution offers several features including tracking and tracing of the vehicles, geo-fencing, trip management, route deviation tracking, fuel management, alerts, service reminders, driver monitoring & dealer locator.

It further provides an integrated prognostics capability to ensure improved vehicle uptime. The upgraded version also offers a rich user interface, ease in navigation and is also supported on iOS. The on-board telematics can pre-empt issues before they occur, giving the operators the power to avoid glitches and steer clear of unforeseen expenses or unplanned delays.

Services Offered Under AL Cares

AL Cares, described as an all-in-one digital solution by the company, promises to take care of end-to-end business needs. Features range from quick access to vehicle details, e-locker facility to store and access all vehicle-related documents, service due to reminders, convenient service booking, real-time alerts, dealer/service locator. The app also provides the customers with a unified platform for various digital solutions like Dealer Business Management (DBM), iALERT & Leykart, addressing all aspects of vehicle operations and maintenance requirements.

Services Offered Under Uptime Solution Centre

The Uptime solution platform will offer AI-driven prognostics that will detect potential issues well in advance and will seek to offer real-time analysis of vehicle parameters to enable quick reactive support to get the vehicle back on road swiftly. The capability in remote diagnostics ensures superior uptime experience for the customers.

Built on the foundation of Bigdata and Cloud technologies, this centre is supported by 9 cornerstone applications and technologies namely iALERT, real-time ECU errors, visual analytics, VC 2.0 connected diagnostics application, ECU Flashing Over the Air (FOTA), live remote diagnostics, scheduled diagnostics, e-diagnostics and sensorization.