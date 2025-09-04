All-New TVS NTORQ 150 Launched in India at ₹1.19 Lakh

Quick Overview
- Blistering 0–60 km/h sprint in just 6.3 seconds
- First scooter in India with ABS & traction control
- Smart TFT cluster with Alexa, smartwatch sync & 50+ features
- Futuristic, stealth-inspired styling that screams performance
Introduction
The scooter world just got a whole lot faster and smarter. TVS Motor Company has unveiled the NTORQ 150, India’s very first and quickest Hyper Sport scooter. This isn’t just another upgrade — it’s a bold leap that blends raw speed, futuristic design, and high-tech intelligence in a single, sleek machine. With a launch price of ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the NTORQ 150 is aimed at a new generation of riders who want more than just daily convenience — they want performance, thrill, and cutting-edge features in one package.
Built for Pure Performance
Performance sits at the heart of the NTORQ 150, and TVS hasn’t held back. Its 149.7cc race-tuned engine delivers the kind of acceleration usually reserved for motorbikes.
- 0–60 km/h in a lightning-fast 6.3 seconds
- Top speed of 104 km/h
- 13.2 PS power and 14.2 Nm torque for thrilling yet smooth rides
The sport-tuned suspension, lightweight alloys, and throaty muffler add to the experience, making this scooter feel like it’s been lifted straight off a racetrack.
Striking, Futuristic Design
TVS has styled the NTORQ 150 with stealth aircraft inspiration, giving it a design that’s sharp, aggressive, and instantly eye-catching.
Highlights include:
- MULTIPOINT® projector headlamps that cut through the dark
- Bold ‘T’ tail lamp with a signature glow
- Jet-inspired winglets and vents for aerodynamic stability
- Naked handlebar for a raw, sporty vibe
- Colorful alloy wheels that add flair to its racing DNA
Even when parked, the NTORQ looks ready to launch — a scooter that wears its speed on its sleeve.
Smarter Than the Rest
Performance is only one side of the NTORQ 150’s story — tech is the other. TVS has fitted it with a hi-res TFT cluster powered by SmartXonnect™, bringing riders over 50 connected features.
- Alexa and smartwatch integration for voice commands and sync
- Turn-by-turn navigation & live vehicle tracking
- Last parked location — never lose your scooter in a crowded lot
- Ride data, call & social media alerts on the go
- OTA updates and customizable widgets for a truly modern interface
This isn’t just a scooter — it’s a smart companion on two wheels.
Safety & Comfort at Every Turn
TVS knows speed is nothing without control, and that’s why the NTORQ 150 brings in first-in-segment safety features.
- ABS and traction control for extra confidence
- Crash and theft alerts to keep your ride safe
- Hazard lights, emergency brake warning & follow-me headlamps
- 22L under-seat storage — practical enough for daily life
- Adjustable brake levers and telescopic suspension for comfort
It’s a scooter that balances heart-racing thrills with peace of mind.
Colors & Variants
The NTORQ 150 will be offered in two trims:
- Standard – Stealth Silver, Racing Red, Turbo Blue
- TFT Cluster Version – Nitro Green, Racing Red, Turbo Blue
Each option enhances the scooter’s sporty personality while giving buyers room to stand out.
Conclusion
The TVS NTORQ 150 isn’t just another scooter on the road — it’s a statement of speed, style, and intelligence. With its race-tuned performance, stealth-inspired looks, next-gen connectivity, and segment-first safety features, it completely redefines what riders can expect from a scooter in India.
For Gen Z riders and performance lovers, this is more than transport — it’s a ticket to the future of two-wheeler thrills.