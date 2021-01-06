All-New Tata Safari to be Launched This Month

Tata Safari – even the name is enough to trigger a huge wave of nostalgia. Tata Motors recently posted a video online, reminiscing about how iconic the original Safari was and we do agree that it was indeed iconic. Bringing old monikers back to life, in a modern avatar, is a tried and tested formula implied by automakers to garner some hype. And that is exactly what Tata Motors has done. Commencing the New Year with a bang, Tata Motors today announced that it is bringing back its iconic brand ‘Safari’ with its forthcoming flagship SUV.

More details

The all-new Safari won’t be an all-new SUV but is the production-name of the upcoming Gravitas. Smart move there, Tata!

The Gravitas has been in the news for quite some time now. And now, Tata Motors is all set to unveil the production-spec Gravitas, now known as Safari, on the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day, the 26th of January 2021. Ever since unveiling the Harrier, Tata Motors gave Harrier a minor upgrade and an automatic gearbox earlier in 2020. Then, the Gravitas made its appearance at the Auto Expo, which was held in February earlier this year. The pre-production model looked macho and people simply loved what met their eyes. Harrier is a premium offering from Tata as a 5-seater option which goes head to head with the likes of the MG Hector and the Jeep Compass. Now, with the all-new Safari, Tata is also keen to stamp into the 7-seater segment, wherein the only options until now were the Mahindra XUV 500 and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Expectations

The 7-seater Safari is going to get LED taillamps, squared wheel arches, roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler, a large tailgate with ‘Safari’ lettering, massive rear windscreen, a beefier rear bumper, and more. Although we are yet to see the front end without any camouflage, we are expecting the all-new Safari to sport some minor changes over the design of the Harrier.

The all-new Safari will be the second vehicle to be built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture, which is derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform. Apart from all this, the Safari will be equipped with a BS-VI compliant engine and a bunch of new features. It will be most-likely longer and taller than its donor model by 63 mm and 80 mm, respectively. The spy shots have revealed that the upcoming SUV from Tata could feature captain or bench seats while the third row is likely to accommodate additional two passengers.

In terms of power and performance, the Safari is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre Kyrotec engine that produces around 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. All this power could be transferred to the wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic gearbox. Also, the car could be available with an optional 4-wheel drive variant.

Also read: Tata Altroz Turbo Teaser Video out Ahead of Launch

Official statement

Announcing the formal branding of its forthcoming SUV as the ‘Tata Safari’, Mr. Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “We are proud and elated to re-introduce our flagship SUV–Safari. The Safari, an iconic brand with a strong following, has been the most sought after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades. In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun-loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure. Its design, performance, versatility, features, and long-lasting build quality, reinforce the SUV lifestyle to provide unending pleasure. We are confident that the launch of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status.”