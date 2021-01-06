KTMs and Husqvarnas Turn Costlier

KTM India has announced a price hike across its portfolio in India yet again. This price hike applies to the Husqvarna range as well. While many manufacturers have announced a price hike on their products in 2021, a direct result of a poor 2020, KTM has interestingly announced a second price hike in under a month. Nonetheless, the revised prices and the hikes are as follows:

KTM RC

Starting from the KTM’s RC lineup which comprises of the RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390, the RC 125 has received the least of the price hike of INR 1,466 which takes its revised price to INR 1,62,566 ( ex-showroom ). The RC 200 and the RC 390 have received a price hike of INR 3,021 and INR 3,803 respectively.

KTM Duke

Coming to the Duke lineup, which comprises of the Duke 125, Duke 200, Duke 250 and the Duke 390, the Duke 125 receives the least hike of the Duke line-up. Up INR 1,497 from INR 1,50,010, the revised price is now INR 1,51,507 for the DUKE 125. Similarly, the Duke 200, 250 and the 390 receive a hike of INR 2,576, INR 3,192 and INR 3,934 respectively.

KTM Adventure

The Adventure series from KTM which consists of the 250 and 390 adventure have seen a hike of INR 3,667 and INR 4,485 respectively.

Husqvarnas

Lastly, the Husqvarna twins, the Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 receive a hike of INR 2,818 and INR 2,816 respectively.