2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched at INR 29.98 Lakh

Toyota has finally launched the Fortuner facelift in India. The prices are up by INR 3 lakh for top the line diesel variant and new prices are in between INR 29.98 lakh and INR 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first major update for the current-generation Toyota Fortuner, which was launched in our market all the way back in 2016. The Fortuner Legender is only available in 4×2 AT form.

Fortuner Legender – What’s different?

The Fortuner Legender is the more premium offering of the 2 as was the case with its Thai-spec models. The Fortuner Legender will only be offered in Pearl White with a contrast black roof in India, with just one interior colour scheme – black and maroon.

The Legender sports a notably different face with a split grille, a different front bumper that houses sequential LED turn indicators, LED projector headlights with a unique pattern for the LED DRLs, a gloss black finish replacing the chrome embellishments and different alloy wheels. The Legender also gets a hands-free tail gate opening function.

Cosmetic changes

Talking about the facelift, Toyota seems to have given it quite some styling upgrades. The nose upfront is redesigned and has a bit smaller mesh grille than before, the bumpers are all-new while it also gets revised fog lamp housing and bi-LED projector headlamps upfront. It gets a set of new alloy wheels and carries a dual-tone colour scheme and blacked out ORVMs. The rear gets a new bumper too but the front seems to be more updated than the rear in context of differences with the older car.

Updated interiors

As for the Toyota Fortuner facelift’s interior, not much has changed in terms of design from the pre-facelift model, but one major difference is the inclusion of a larger, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay compatibility. There’s also a mildly updated instrument cluster, 8-way power-adjustable driver and co-driver’s seats and wireless smartphone charging on the Legender version. Also, part of the equipment list on the new Fortuner is LED ambient lighting, cruise control, paddle shifters, an 11-speaker JBL audio system and a 360-degree camera. However, the biggest highlight is the addition of the latest connected car technology from Toyota- T-Connect which helps you find your car, keep track of it in case of theft, Geo-fencing, SOS and many other features.

Powertrain options

Mechanically, it will be powered by an updated 2.8L turbo diesel engine that will now put out 204PS and 500Nm of peak power and torque outputs, up from 177PS and 420N the current Fortuner offers. The 27LPetrol version should retain the same output figures of 166PS and 245Nm.

The petrol gets a 5-speed standard MT and the diesel, a 6-speed standard MT while a 6-speed Torque converter is also available.