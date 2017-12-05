All-New Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport To Debut In India At 2018 Auto Expo

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport, which marked its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show will reportedly arrive in India at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. Maruti Suzuki will reportedly bring in the regular Swift petrol and diesel models which would followed by the Sport and the hybrid.

The third-generation Swift Sport features a lower, wider stance, more aggressive styling, and a torque-to-weight ratio that propels the Swift Sport into genuine hot hatch territory. The Kerb weight is down by a 80kg to only 970kg while the maximum torque is up by 70Nm to 230Nm.

Click here for a detailed report on the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport

The new Swift Sport rests on the “HEARTECT” platform, a new-generation Suzuki platform that delivers enhanced fundamental vehicle performance through light weight and high rigidity. The hothatch features an exclusive front grille and bumper, and aerodynamic front-lip spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser and roof-end spoiler.

The 17-inch polished alloy wheels and dual exhausts complete the picture. On the inside, accent panels, colour-contrasted gauges and precision dials are designed to provide visual impact, while semi-bucket seats and high-quality textures keep the driver firmly in control of the fun.

We’re yet to hear an official confirmation from Maruti Suzuki. We’d keep you posted with all the latest updates as and when they’re available. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport’s possible arrival in the Indian market through the comments section below.

Source: NDTV