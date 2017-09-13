All-New Suzuki Swift Sport Unveiled At 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

The all-new Swift Sport had its global premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The third-generation Swift Sport features a lower, wider stance, more aggressive styling, and a torque-to-weight ratio that propels the Swift Sport into genuine hot hatch territory. The Kerb weight is down by a 80kg to only 970kg while the maximum torque is up by 70Nm to 230Nm.

The Swift Sport features an exclusive front grille and bumper, and aerodynamic front-lip spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser and roof-end spoiler. The 17-inch polished alloy wheels and dual exhausts complete the picture. On the inside, accent panels, colour-contrasted gauges and precision dials are designed to provide visual impact, while semi-bucket seats and high-quality textures keep the driver firmly in control of the fun.

Other design details of the new Swift Sport:

A unique “staggered” design for the large-opening honeycomb grille

Carbon fibre-style embossing for the front grille, front-lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser

Thin-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels

Tapered shape for dual exhaust tips that relay presence with their wide light-reflecting surfaces

The 1.4 BOOSTERJET petrol engine, along with high power, is also claimed to deliver good fuel economy. The new turbocharger helps the engine produce impressive torque from low in the rev range, while the small displacement and direct fuel injection system optimises fuel consumption. The direct fuel injection system, featuring seven-hole injector nozzles, enables increased fuel pressure and highly atomised fuel injection, resulting in higher engine output and a cleaner exhaust. The turbocharger system is equipped with normally-closed wastegate valve control, which defaults to the closed position to provide excellent response in normal driving, and opens to minimise fuel consumption when cruising.

Other features of the 1.4 BOOSTERJET engine include:

Variable fuel pressure control system, reducing PM (particulate matter) and PN (particulate number)

Dual intake air pressure sensor control for high-response

Air-cooled intercooler to improve volumetric efficiency by cooling intake air

Short-port intake manifold, exhaust manifold-integrated cylinder head, and a pendulum-type mounting system for light weight and compactness

6-speed manual transmission

The new Swift Sport rests on the “HEARTECT” platform, a new-generation Suzuki platform that delivers enhanced fundamental vehicle performance through light weight and high rigidity. A comprehensive overhaul of the underbody’s structure and component layout has resulted in the replacement of the segmented frame of the previous platform with a continuous frame that increases underbody stiffness. Overall body rigidity has been further improved with an increase in spot welds, improving steering-yaw rate linearity and control.

The new Swift Sport uses Monroe* front shock absorbers. To improve roll stability, the thickness of the stabiliser joint bars have been increased, with a Teflon seat added to the stabiliser mount. The Monroe* rear suspension was specially designed to ensure superior stability even at high speeds. The trailing arm was designed and developed exclusively for the new Swift Sport to minimise deformation during cornering.

The wheelbase is 20mm longer than the previous Swift Sport, while tread is 40mm wider both front and rear, helping increase straight-line stability. In keeping with the design focus on performance and emotional connection, the body has been lowered 15mm and widened 40mm, creating a more grounded, athletic stance.

Interiors feature red interior accents and a driver-oriented instrument panel. The main gauges pop with contrasting colours, and new boost and oil temperature gauges enhance the sports driving experience. The Swift Sport also gets semi-bucket shape front seats. The D-shaped steering wheel with dimpled leather gives a secure grip, with a satin finish, piano black accents and red cross-stitching. The chrome finished shift knob and sports alloy pedals complement the sports driving experience.

Also featured in the new Swift Sport is a Bluetooth compatible Smartphone Linkage Display Audio Display unit with a 7-inch touchscreen and a SD Card 3D-map navigation.

Safety features include advanced forward detection, Dual Sensor Brake Support, lane departure warning, weaving alert function, high beam assist, adaptive cruise control and other key technologies.

Other safety technologies include:

Radar Brake Support

Emergency stop signal

ESP

Tyre pressure monitoring system

TECT impact-absorbing body

6 SRS airbags

Pedestrian injury mitigation body

Here are the specifications (click to expand):

We’re yet to hear any details about the India launch of this hothatch from Suzuki. We’ll keep you posted with latest updates as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the new Suzuki Swift Sport through the comments section below.