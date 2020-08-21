All-New Mahindra Thar Leaves Test Track To Go Offroading In New Video

Most car manufacturers have a test track inside their manufacturing facilities where all-new products are put through a series of tests during the development process. This track is usually a long patch of road where sometimes there’s a banked section to test the vehicle’s high-speed capabilities.

Mahindra’s test track has one such section too but the all-new Thar isn’t about everything that happens on the black stuff. So in a new video, it climbs the banked section of the test track and willingly climbs down on the other side, where it can perform to its strengths. Oh, and it even takes the same route to return to the track. Also, if you’ve been wondering what an all-black example looks like, it’s at the beginning of the video.

While climbing down, the all-new Mahindra Thar shows off its 27-degree breakover angle and hill descent capabilities before testing its approach angle and departure angle and its 650mm wading capacity. Then it roams the wild free before showing off its real suspension travel, wheel articulation and then climbs a 31-degree incline to make its way back to the track.

On the day it was revealed, we had to stay within city limits to experience what the all-new Thar has to offer. We hope to experience what it can do off the road before going on sale on the 2nd of October, 2020. If you’ve missed out on knowing what it’s all about, the all-new Mahindra Thar will be offered in two variants – AX and LX. The former will be presented to the hardcore fan and will offer 16″ steel wheels with a soft top and a six-seater configuration (sideways placed rear seats), manual AC and power steering and windows, while a hardtop and front-facing rear seats can be ticked through an option pack. On the other hand, the LX comes fitted with all the bells and whistles like LED DRLs and fog lamps, eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto AC, 7.0-inch touchscreen and 18″ alloy wheels.

Also Read: All-New Mahindra Thar Grille Options Arrive Prior To The SUV’s Launch

All variants will offer a manual shifter for the 4WD drivetrain with 2H, 4H, and 4L modes. The front now gets independent suspension while the rear gets mechanical locking diffs and gets rid of leaf springs in favour of a multi-link setup. The new Thar also meets the new crash and pedestrian safety norms and comes fitted with two front airbags. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, Isofix child seat mounts, hill-start assist, hill descent assist, ESP with roll-over mitigation and three-point seatbelts for four passengers. Inside the washable cabin, the front-facing rear seats offer a 50:50 split and music can be blared through roof-mounted speakers.

The new Thar gets an updated version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which cranks out 130hp, 300Nm and will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional, Aisin-sourced, 6-speed torque converter. If you like petrol engines, the 2.0-litre mStallion motor will also be on offer. It cranks out 150hp of power and 300 Nm (MT), 320Nm (AT) of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Colours on offer are – Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.