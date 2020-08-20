All-New Mahindra Thar Grille Options Arrive Prior To The SUV’s Launch

Nitpicking climbed another step in the ladder when the all-new Mahindra Thar was revealed and many found the front grille to be out of sync with the rest of the vehicle. So much so, the front grille alone has been the talk of the town since the SUV’s reveal.

The challenge Mahindra must’ve faced was that they had to ensure the new Thar looks related to the older model, while at the same time, they would want to avoid any future possibilities of another legal battle with FCA. Taking the utmost benefit of this situation, the aftermarket industry seems to have already readied a few traditional grille options for the new Thar.

These options are said to be dealer-level choices which will be available to customers at the time of purchase. Once the new Thar is launched on the 2nd of October, owners who aren’t happy with the factory-fitted grille can opt for one of these 5/7-slat grille options which also match the new body colours.

Interestingly, the 5-slat grille has a flat line at the top while the 7-slat grille is more traditional and has cutouts for the existing circular headlamp. Also, notice how the slashes at the bottom have provision for the new front bumper’s faux aluminium-finished extensions to bolt-on comfortably. The material used to manufacture these grille options seems to be plastic.

Everything is completely new about the 2020 Mahindra Thar. The design, engines, chassis, cabin, gearboxes and interiors have all been improved significantly, with almost no parts carried over from the first-gen model. In fact, Mahindra has chosen the Thar to debut the company’s latest engines, a 152 bhp, 2.0-litre, direct-injection turbo-petrol and another powerful diesel 2.2-litre engine producing 132 bhp of power. Both these state-of-the-art, all-aluminium engines are brand new and will power future flagship SUVs, like the next-gen XUV 500 and the upcoming Scorpio.

What Thar owners will be proud of and love is the way the new model looks on roads. The typical SUV like stance, wider and squatter, the edges too have been softened while they still retain the classic look of the original version. The Thar comes with massive 255/65 R18 tyres, which add to the new Thar’s 226mm ground clearance and its street, or rather off-road domination.