First Unit Of All-new Mahindra Thar Auctioned At Over Ten Times The Original’s Price

The all-new Mahindra Thar has created a lot of buzz ever since it was unveiled. We have already driven it and loved every bit of it. Prices haven’t been announced yet and those details will be out on the 2nd of October. The first unit of the Mahindra Thar is going to be pretty special, apart from the fact that the person will get to own the first unit of this amazing homegrown off-roader. The first unit of the Thar has been auctioned and all the proceedings will go for charity.

More details

The first unit of the upcoming vehicle was put out in an auction to raise funds to help fight Covid-19 and the winning bid was at a whopping ₹1.10 crore!

Over 5,000 people showed interest in the online bidding of the Mahindra Thar and Akash Minda from New Delhi won the bid for ₹1.11 crore on Tuesday evening. Interestingly, Mahindra will match the bid now and add it to the amount to be donated. Mahindra will make sure that the winner of this auction gets treated in a special manner and what better way to do it than adorning their Thar with a ‘Thar #1’ badge and customised badging with the owner’s initials. The seat covers and a decorative plaque on the dashboard will also come with a serial number ‘1’. Apart from these cosmetic changes, the Thar will remain identical, both, cosmetically and mechanically. The proceeds from the auction and Mahindra’s matching amount can be donated to one of three organisations – the Naandi Foundation, the Swades Foundation and the PM Cares Fund.

All-new Mahindra Thar details

Compared to the older model, the new Thar has been tweaked to appeal to a new set of buyers and also those who liked what it offered but sat on the fence as it wasn’t a practical vehicle for everybody. Mahindra has addressed that and will offer the new Thar in two variants – AX and LX. The former will be presented to the hardcore fan and will offer 16″ steel wheels with a soft top and a six-seater configuration (sideways placed rear seats), manual AC and power steering and windows, while a hardtop and front-facing rear seats can be ticked through an option pack. On the other hand, the LX comes fitted with all the bells and whistles like LED DRLs and fog lamps, eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto AC, 7.0-inch touchscreen and 18″ alloy wheels.

The new Thar gets an updated version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which cranks out 130hp, 300Nm and will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional, Aisin-sourced, 6-speed torque converter. If you like petrol engines, the 2.0-litre mStallion motor will also be on offer. It cranks out 150hp of power and 300 Nm (MT), 320Nm (AT) of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Colours on offer are – Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige. The new Thar can wade through 650mm of water and offers an unladen ground clearance of 227mm and approach, ramp-over and departure angles of 42 degrees, 27 degrees and 37 degrees.