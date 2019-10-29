Real-World Video Of The iX25 Previews The 2020 Hyundai Creta

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be here next year and the upcoming Auto Expo is where we expect to see it first. Out testing on Indian roads already, like the current-gen vehicle, the new Creta will be similar in many ways to the China-spec Hyundai iX25, which is where it has gone on sale first. In its new avatar, the Creta will be out to regain its position at the top and slug it out with newer competition, which has arrived in the form of the Kia Seltos, the MG Hector and the Tata Harrier.

To achieve the aforementioned goal, the 2020 Creta’s styling will be a complete departure from the current-gen vehicle’s appearance. It will flaunt a mean-looking face which will be dominated by sharp illuminators and Hyundai’s new grille design. Sideways, the glass area looks identical to the current-gen car, however, new creases add more character and there’s some dual-tone thing happening near the C-pillar. However, it’s at the back where angles have been done with and are replaced with curves and rounded illuminators at each corner.

Also Read: Base Variants Of Hyundai Creta Get A 1.6-Litre Diesel Engine

It’s on the inside where the magic will happen for most buyers though. The China-spec iX25 gets a panoramic sunroof and a huge, vertically-oriented infotainment screen. Since rivals here offer such things already, expect the new Creta to carry these things too. Like the iX25, the new Creta will also most probably feature an all-electronic instrument cluster, a colour MID, Hyundai’s BlueLink, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, driving modes, an electronic parking brake and a new layout for the dashboard. We expect seat ventilation to be on offer too.

In terms of engines, the 1.5-litre petrol is a certain and the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor paired with a DCT, could be offered with the Hyundai too. In terms of power, the 1.5-litre NA engine is good for 115 bhp and 144 Nm of torque and offers a choice of a 6-speed manual box or an automatic. Compared to the 1.6-litre petrol motor on the Creta, these numbers are 8 Hp and 6 Nm down. However, the 1.4-litre turbocharged motor makes 140 HP and 242 Nm. The 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre BS-IV diesel engines of the current-gen car will make way for a new 1.5-litre engine which will make about 115 HP and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual and auto options.