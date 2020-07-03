All-New Hyundai Creta Is India’s Bestselling SUV For June 2020

Since India developed an insatiable taste for SUVs, there’s one available now for nearly every budget. Manufacturers have ensured that choices are ample, but a large chunk of the action is now moving towards the C-SUV space, where the newly-launched Hyundai Creta is stirring things up, even during these unusual times.

In terms of sales for June 2020, the feature-packed SUV was only behind the Maruti Alto. Leading the chart for SUVs, the Creta clocked 7,207 units in sales, just a few units behind Maruti’s budget hatchback, which clocked 7,298 units. In terms of bookings for June 2020, the SUV had clocked 14,825 units. For the same month, Hyundai also topped the charts as the No.1 player in the SUV space, where the Creta and Venue together clocked 11,336 units in sales.

Since it was introduced in March 2020, the all-new Creta has managed to topple its cousin, the Kia Seltos from the throne for the segment and has regained its original position with the new-gen model. Going forward, an extended version of the Creta could be introduced, as it has finally been spotted testing in India. What could be called ‘Alcazar’, the bigger Creta will come fitted with a third row of seats and compete against the likes of the Tata Gravitas and the MG Hector Plus.

For now, the all-new Hyundai Creta is available as a 5-seater model with three engine options. The first choice is a 1.5-litre BS6 petrol engine good for 115 PS @ 6,300 rpm and 147 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. It can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or an IVT (Hyundai’s version of CVT). Another petrol engine, a 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol which cranks out 140 PS @ 6,000 rpm and 247 Nm of torque between 1,500 – 3,200 rpm is also on offer, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. A diesel engine is also available in the form of a 1.5-litre U2 BS6 motor, which cranks out 115 PS @ 4,000 rpm and 255 Nm between 1,500 – 2,700 rpm. This engine is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT.

There are 5 trims to choose from – E, EX, S, SX and SX (O). The base variant E includes driver and passenger airbags as standard accompanied by ABS and EBD. Bi-functional projector headlamps and LED positioning lamps are offered as standard fitment too. Top-spec trims are fully-loaded with all the kit that one would expect from a vehicle of this segment and then some. Prices for the new Creta start at 9.99 lakh ex-showroom and for the top-spec SX (O) variant, go up to 17.2 lakh ex-showroom.