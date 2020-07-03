Hyundai India Reveals New Clutch-Less Manual Gearbox, Will Be Offered With Venue Compact SUV

In what seems to be a big evolution in automotive technology, Hyundai Motors India Ltd. has officially revealed its new intelligent manual transmission (iMT) gearbox which has been jointly developed by Hyundai and Kia.

Also, this gearbox will be seen for the first time on the Venue compact SUV Venue. The iMT is slated to be offered in the Venue 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol variants from next month. It will be the first in the industry gearbox technology to incorporate a clutchless-drive experience combined with Fun-to-Drive elements of a manual transmission.

Hyundai’s iMT technology is essentially a revolutionary 2-pedal system that eliminates the need for drivers to constantly use the clutch pedal as in a conventional manual transmission. However, with this technology, the driver retains the ability to slot gears manually, thereby delivering enhanced control and retaining the joy of driving.

How Does iMT Work?

A few days ago we had reported the details of the iMT gearbox when Kia Motors revealed the working of the new technology in the mild-hybrid powertrain versions. The new iMT technology features a Transmission Gear Shift (TGS) Lever with Intention Sensor, Hydraulic Actuator and Transmission Control Unit (TCU). The system has been designed to offer a seamless drive experience by incorporating a cohesive logic between the various components on manual transmissions.

A Transmission Control Unit receives a signal from the TGS Lever Intention Sensor, indicating the driver’s desire to change gears. The TCU sends this signal to engage the Hydraulic Actuator forming a Hydraulic Pressure which is then sent to the Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) through the Clutch Tube. The Concentric Slave Cylinder uses this pressure to control the clutch and pressure plate, thereby engaging and disengaging the clutch. The driver can seamlessly shift gears without the need to mechanically operate the clutch pedal.

The new system will feature a traditional H-pattern manual gear lever like a manual transmission with two-pedals (throttle and brake pedal) like a vehicle with an automatic transmission. In simple words, the IMT will have an actuated clutch internally but no clutch pedal and will offer the option of manual shifting of gears but without the need to operate a clutch.

Speaking about the introduction of the IMT in the Hyundai Venue, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai has been driving the adoption of new and innovative technologies at scale. With our ‘Future Ready’ business strategy, we have been continuously striving for customer delight with Human-centric technologies that present our innate understanding of what our customers’ desire. iMT is one such technology that accounts for the pleasure of driving and also the convenience needed to ease the hectic burden of daily commutes.

The IMT has been a point of discussion ever since its introduction was announced in the Kia Sonet as it could provide the convenience of no clutch without sacrificing the driving pleasure of a manual and all this while not having to pay as much as a traditional automatic gearbox. Surprisingly though, Hyundai has decided to incorporate this new technology in an already existing and popular car.

The Automated Manual Gearbox(AMT) follows a similar approach but it takes away the feel and the driver’s connect to a manual gearbox due to the lag between gear shifts, also known as head nods. Through this electromechanical operation of the clutch, iMT will offer drivers all the pleasures of driving a manual transmission. Further, Hyundai claims that the technology will empower customers with a more engaging drive experience by offering enhanced control over desired torque on wheels without compromising on fuel efficiency and performance.