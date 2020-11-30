All-New Castrol Power1 Ultimate Fully-Synthetic Oil Launched For Bikes

Feeding an engine the right kind of engine oil is vital and what’s even more important is changing the oil at regular intervals. For those seeking to feed their bike the best, Castrol has announced the launch of Castrol Power1 Ultimate, the newest addition to Castrol’s range of full synthetic motorcycle engine oils. This all-new variant anchors on a unique 5-in-1 formula that is engineered to equip the bike for pleasing performance.

Designed and formulated for motorcycle and performance enthusiasts, Castrol Power1 Ultimate offers a broader range of choices for those who are not only passionate about riding but also particular about the care of their 2-wheelers. The oil is available in a range of choices – 10W-40, 10W-50, 15W-50 and 20W-50 for bikes and sports bikes along with 5W-40 for scooters. Endorsed by and closely developed basis feedback from professional riders, the new range promises to offer benefits in areas of acceleration, protection and promises to offer smooth performance while keeping the engine cool and helping it deliver consistent performance.

Castrol Power1 Ultimate is available at Castrol Bike Points, dealerships and online in different viscosities. The specially engineered range boasts of a new and premium look at a pricing of INR 474 for 800ml pack of Scooter oil and starting with INR 594 for 1L pack of Full Synthetic Technology 10W40 Bike engine oil.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said, “Since its inception, Castrol has always come up with unique ways to anticipate and stay ahead of ever-evolving consumer preferences through advanced technologies. It is with this pioneering spirit to delight our customers that the Castrol Power1 Ultimate range has been crafted. Designed specifically for bikers who enjoy the thrill of riding, the newest member of the Castrol family is committed to delivering ultimate performance, thus extending our vision to make tomorrow bigger for our consumers.”