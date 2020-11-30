Volkswagen Unveils The Performance-Focused 2021 Tiguan R

Volkswagen has recently unveiled the most powerful Tiguan to date: the Tiguan R. With a power output of 235 kW (315bhp), the SUV accelerates to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds. Featuring a newly developed all-wheel-drive system, the Volkswagen with a top speed of 250 kmph, is definitely a fun-to-drive car. All this power is derived from the latest generation of the EA888 Evo4 turbocharged engine (TSI), which provides a maximum torque of 420 Nm at 2,500rpm-5,350 rpm.

Moreover, VW’s 4Motion with R-Performance Torque Vectoring provides 315bhp power to all four wheels. For an even sportier and comfortable performance, VW has also added the rear final drive with two multiplate clutches for the first time. This system does not just distribute the drive power between the front and rear axles, but also distributes it variably between the left and right rear wheels.

Talking about the exterior, the standard equipment here includes bumpers in an R design with aerodynamic elements in high-gloss black or the car body color, exterior mirror covers in matt chrome, a unique and also high-gloss black rear diffuser, black wheel housing extensions, and 20-inch Misano alloy wheels. Whereas in the interior, the Tiguan R comes with features such as the sport seats with integrated head restraints and R logo developed exclusively for this model, a customized Digital Cockpit with integrated lap timer, as well as R-specific decorative trim (Carbon Grey). The decorative trim elements are illuminated via the background lighting. Also illuminated: the R logo in the aluminium front sill panel mouldings. The pedals are made of stainless steel.

The extended technical R equipment includes a powerful 18-inch brake system including blue brake calipers (with R logo at the front), a DCC chassis (with adaptively controlled shock absorbers) lowered by 10 mm, and a driving profile selection enhanced for the Tiguan R with an additional R profile. This particularly sporty mode can be activated directly by means of a blue R button on the new multifunction sports steering wheel. This is also equipped with separate large paddles for manual control of the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox (DQ500). Additionally, the standard equipment also includes a deactivatable ESC as well as a four-branch sports exhaust system. Furthermore, the exterior of the Tiguan R can also be personalized with the Black Style design package; in this case, selected add-on parts are finished in black.

According to Volkswagen, a Tiguan left the production line every 35 seconds last year, which is indeed a new record for the product line. In 2011, Volkswagen unveiled a major update of the Tiguan at the Geneva Motor Show. By then, 700,000 units of the Tiguan had already been produced. The importance of the product line increased further in 2017 with the debut of an XL version with lengthened wheelbase under the name Tiguan Allspace. As per a report, in 2019, one in seven of the 6.18 million Volkswagen cars manufactured was a Tiguan – 910,926 vehicles, to be precise.