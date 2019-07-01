All-New Audi Q7 Unveiled In Europe, To Be Launched In India By Early 2020

Recently, Audi revealed the Q7 in the international market. The SUV is now getting an overall update, which includes both, cosmetic and mechanical changes. The 7-seater also features the new design of the Q family and offers superb dynamics and an excellent level of comfort, in addition to its superior spaciousness. The mild hybrid technology, digital operating concept and the optional HD Matrix LED headlights including laser light will also be a part of the latest generation Q7. The new Audi Q7 will be launched in Europe in mid-September and is expected to hit the Indian market by the end of this financial year.

In terms of design and exterior features, the Q7 demonstrates Audi’s current design language. It bears the large octagon-shaped single frame, with six upright slats to provide a bold and aerodynamic look to the SUV. The restyled rear gets a striking new chrome strip that creates a visual connection between the flat rear lights and the horizontal body line. The designers also managed to achieve a clear view with flat surfaces, which span the entire width of the car, particularly in the license plate region. The 19-inch wheels come standard, while the sporty suspension enhances the dynamic attributes of the Q7.

Talking about the interior, the Audi Q7 combines immense prestige with practical everyday qualities. The car now exceeds its direct competitors in interior length as well as headroom and elbow room in the front and rear. A host of storage compartments, a new compartment in the instrument panel, as well as the generous load capacity, provide high functional utility value. Depending on the position of the rear seat backs the luggage compartment on the five-seater version offers between 865 and 2,050 litres of capacity. The electric tailgate is standard and the foot-activated gesture control is available as an option. Audi optionally supplies the rear seat bench, however, all the three seats can be moved individually and the backrest angle can be adjusted as well.

Just like the e-tron, the cockpit architecture of the new Q7 harmonizes the new, digital operating concept, which incorporates two large touchscreens. These screens provide haptic and acoustic feedback when clicking on the touch controls. When switched off, the top display slots almost invisibly into the large black decorative surface. The optional contour ambient lighting package illuminates the interior in the dark. The other Comfort options include a four-zone automatic air conditioning system, a power-assist function to close the doors quietly, the Bang and Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System and an air quality package with fragrancing and an ionizer.

The MMI (MultiMedia Navigation) features LTE Advanced, a Wi-Fi hotspot, natural voice control and the extensive Audi connect portfolio. The all-digital Audi virtual cockpit and the optional head-up display also provide an individual speed recommendation as well as the remaining time until the next green-light phase if the driver is already waiting at a red light. The system also contributes to a predictive and efficient driving style and facilitates a steady flow of traffic. The adaptive cruise assist combines the functions of adaptive speed assist, traffic jam assist and active lane assist and helps reduce the driver’s workload, particularly on long journeys. The mechanical specifications and prices will be revealed when the car will be launched in mid-September in Europe.