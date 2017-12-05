All New 2018 Honda Gold Wing India Booking Open

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced the commencement of bookings for the all-new Honda’s 2018 Gold Wing. While staying true to its unmatched legacy of refinement, technology and luxury, Honda’s 2018 Gold Wing is an all-new motorcycle from the wheels up.

Honda’s 2018 Gold Wing gets radical improvements in every category – engineering, handling, technology, comfort and performance. It’s lighter, more powerful, more nimble and more engaging. The all-new Gold Wing features new technologies including a newly-developed horizontally-opposed 6-cylinder engine, 7-speed DCT and Honda’s original double wishbone front suspension.

After gaining huge popularity with its introduction in Africa Twin, Honda brings the DCT convenience in the Gold Wing. The third generation DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission) is the best DCT Honda has ever developed, and the first with seven speeds. Even better, this DCT offers a special low-speed “Walking” mode in addition to reverse. It’s a huge help when maneuvering into or out of parking spaces with a passenger on the back.

The new Gold Wing’s die-cast aluminium twin beam frame is stiffer and lighter by 2kg, promising enriched handling and a smoother ride. A first for Honda globally is the Gold Wing’s new double wishbone front suspension which reduces friction in comparison to traditional telescopic setup. The tourer is now easier to maneuver and feels noticeably nimbler. Rear spring gets 4 settings of preload relative to load which can be checked on the swanky new 7 inch TFT screen.

The 2018 Gold Wing is powered by a completely reworked 1,833cc engine. Still as a horizontally-opposed flat six, but now with four valves per cylinder instead of two. Peak power of 125bhp arrives @ 5,500rpm, with peak torque of 170Nm delivered @ 4,500rpm.

The newly introduced Throttle By Wire (TBW) adds 4 rider modes to prevent loss of grip in the rear wheel (TOUR, SPORT, ECON and RAIN). The rider modes manage HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control), suspension damping for heightened rider control. Additionally, brake force Idling Stop and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for an ultra-quiet start-up. The Gold Wing is equipped with ABS and Dual-Combined Braking System (D-CBS) as standard to optimally distribute braking force to the front and rear wheels. The inclusion of a new Hill Start Assist adds ease of use.

Key Features of the 2018 Honda Gold Wing

New Cruise control via Throttle By Wire (TBW)

New Electric windscreen adjustable for angle and height

New Apple CarPlay Integration allows iPhone users to connect their smartphones with the Gold Wing

New 7-inch TFT colour display

New Full LED lighting and auto-cancelling indicators

New Smart key control adds convenience for ignition and luggage

The new 2018 Gold Wing comes at a starting price of INR 26.85 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers can choose between the 2 variants – Gold Wing and Gold wing Tour in the new glossy CANDY ARDENT RED colour. Honda has opened bookings for the new 2018 Gold Wing. Customers can book the same only at Honda’s exclusive Wing World sales & service outlets in:

Delhi (C-126, Industrial Area Phase – I, Naraina)

Mumbai (H-Kantilal & Co. Compound, Sakinaka, Andheri-East)

Deliveries for the new Gold Wing will begin this New Year 2018 on first come first serve basis.