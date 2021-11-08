Alcazar Who? Hyundai Launches The Alcazar Dubbed As Grand Creta In Mexico!

After the great response Hyundai Alcazar got in the Indian market, Hyundai has launched the Alcazar in the Mexican market as well. The 7-seater SUV will be known as Creta Grand in the Mexican market. While Alcazar’s starting price is set at INR 16,30,300 ex-showroom for the Petrol 7-seater MT Prestige variant here in India, the Creta Grand will be priced at MP 455,000 (approx. INR 16.80 Lakhs). Let’s see if the Grand Creta is any different from the Alcazar:

Hyundai Grand Creta: Is it any different?

Hyundai Alcazar or Creta grand as it is called in the Mexican market will be available in two trims namely GLS Premium and Limited AT. The SUV is identical to the India-spec Alcazar in terms of styling and specifications. Some of the exterior details include trio beam automatic LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, and twin-tip exhaust. It also offers the same set of features. The South Korean auto giant will be offering only a petrol engine option with Creta Grand in Mexico. The 2.0-liter naturally aspirated MPI petrol engine kicks out 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque. It is only offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The India-spec model is also offered with the option of a 6-speed manual transmission. Like a true Hyundai, the Grand Creta is loaded to the gills with features. Standard features include ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, HAC, TPMS, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, rear parking camera, and ISOFIX mounts. . The interior gets a dual-tone cognac brown theme with piano black inserts. Features include 64 colors ambient lighting, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable and foldable outside mirrors, wireless charging for the front row, 2nd-row seatback table with cupholders and device holder, rear window sunshade, USB charger for all rows and all four power windows with driver-side one-touch up and down.

In terms of infotainment and connectivity, the Alcazar as standard gets a 10.25 inch HD touchscreen with navigation and smartphone connectivity like Android Auto and Apple car play. It gets steering-mounted audio controls and Hyundai’s connected car tech which is BlueLink.