Next-Gen Mazda Miata To Make Its Debut Sometime In 2024

The Maza MX-5 Miata needs no introduction. It is one of the best-selling convertibles in the world. The Miata remained the king of roadsters for quite some time. Being a two-passenger, nimble, powerful, and most certainly adorable; it did not take long before the car became a success and was recognized by all. Though the MX-5 has undergone various changes over the years, it still retains the nature and essence of the very first car, released at the Chicago Auto Expo in 1989.

Next-gen Miata: What to expect

To take the legacy forward we have the fifth generation of the MX-5 Miata. Mazda will likely bring out the new MX-5 in 2024 and under the hood will still be an IC engine. With the stricter emission norms and demand for better fuel efficiency, Mazda has come up with a new Skyactiv-X petrol engine technology that uses spark-controlled compression ignition (SPCCI) to deliver more power and fewer fumes. The SPCCI is a new method of combustion that allows petrol engines to run on compression-based ignition. The company says that only the cars made in sync with the Skyactiv-X will get the new engine.

The new engine will not have a turbocharger but instead is fitted with a small supercharger getting rid of any lag that would creep in by using a turbo. The new engine and technology are supposed to give out more power (30% more as compared to the present version of the Miata). It will also get some minor cosmetic changes but will carry the traditional look as much as can be. The roadster might offer just one engine but with a different set of tuning for different models. With the added grunt from the engine, the new Miata will do 0-100Kph in less than 6 seconds. Though the chances of Mazda MX-5 Miata hitting the Indian market are pretty slim, even still there are many Miata fans amongst us keeping track of every move made by Mazda on the Miata. The company has remained silent on the release or reveal the date of the car but hints suggest for it to be released in 2024.