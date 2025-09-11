Affordable Mobility, Aspiration Amplified: Citroen Revises Prices Across Its Line-up

Introduction
Festive seasons in India have always been a time when aspirations meet reality, and for many families, that means bringing home a new car. Citroen India has added to this excitement by announcing that it will pass on the entire benefit of the recent GST reduction to its customers. Effective 22nd September 2025, this move ensures that buyers across the country can enjoy lower prices on Citroen’s complete portfolio, making mobility more accessible and ownership more appealing.
Price Benefits Across the Range
Citroen has positioned its updated line-up smartly, giving buyers meaningful savings across segments:
- C3 and C3X: Price drop of up to ₹84,000, with starting prices now at just ₹4.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Aircross SUV: Discounts of up to ₹50,000 across both 5- and 7-seater options.
- Basalt and Basalt X: Prices start from ₹7.95 lakh (ex-showroom), featuring comfort, connectivity, and the CARA# in-car assistant.
- C5 Aircross SUV: Massive savings of nearly ₹2.7 lakh, bringing the Shine variant down to ₹37.32 lakh (ex-showroom).
These reductions ensure that Citroen has something to offer for both first-time buyers and those seeking premium SUVs.
Why This Matters Now
The announcement is perfectly timed with India’s festive calendar — Navratri, Diwali, and Eid. Traditionally, these are periods when car sales spike as customers prefer making big-ticket purchases during auspicious days. With the revised GST structure making vehicles more affordable, Citroen is giving buyers one more reason to make the switch.
Citroen’s Statement
Kumar Priyesh, Director-Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, summed it up well:
“The GST reduction is a welcome reform that widens access to safe and modern mobility. By passing on the entire benefit, Citroen is ensuring customers feel the real impact of this change during the festive season.”
This shows Citroen’s clear intent — not just competing on features but also on customer value.
Wider Industry Impact
With Citroen passing on the full GST benefit, the move is expected to set the tone for the industry. Other automakers could follow, creating a ripple effect where lower entry points attract budget-conscious buyers, while premium savings on models like the C5 Aircross tempt customers sitting on the fence
Conclusion
Citroen has struck the right chord by combining affordability with aspiration. By passing on the complete GST benefit, it has created a stronger value proposition across its range — from compact hatchbacks to premium SUVs. For customers, this means more car for their money; for the brand, it’s a chance to build momentum in one of the most competitive automotive markets. As the festive season begins, Citroen has given buyers another reason to celebrate.